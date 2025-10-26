“I feel old”: Cameron Brink Feels Surprising Reality Check As She Celebrates Another Massive Offseason Goal

Cameron Brink went through a reality check during one of her offseason campaigns. The Los Angeles Sparks star center made her much-anticipated return to the court last season. Brink had been on the sidelines for more than a year after tearing her ACL in her rookie season.

She made her return to the WNBA hardwood on Jul. 30, in a 89-74 loss against the Las Vegas Aces. She took the rest of the season to find her rhythm again. She averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 19 games.

The Sparks finished their season in ninth place in the standings with a 21-23 record. They failed to make the playoffs despite their star center's return. Going into the offseason, Cameron Brink had many goals. One of her goals was to nourish upcoming talent at her "Next 22" annual basketball camp.

On Saturday, Brink shared a TikTok video on her Instagram story. In the video, the Sparks center is seen dancing around with participants of her basketball camp. The video featured a trending beat playing in the background as Brink started the dance, and the participants followed after her.

In the story's caption, the Sparks center acknowledged the reality check she received while being surrounded by young players.

"I feel old. I didn't know what this was," the caption read.

Cameron Brink shares a TikTok dance with participants from her "Next 22" camp. (Image Source: @cameronbrink22/IG)

In another comment, Brink mentioned the Instagram account of her "Next 22" camp and promoted the TikTok.

Cameron Brink enjoys offseason at Chargers game in stunning fashion

Cameron Brink is living her best life during this offseason. On Friday, she attended the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Minnesota Vikings game. As a fellow professional athlete representing LA in a professional sports league, Brink was handed the honor to fire up the bolt machine before the game's start.

She descended from the stands to the football field, where the stadium announcer introduced her to the crowd. She then cheered up the crowd with the Chargers' chant and started to coil the bolt machine.

Smoke emitters blow smoke all behind the Sparks star to add a dramatic atmosphere to the act.

Los Angeles Sparks @LASparks Cameron Brink starts things off pregame for the @chargers. ⚡️

Brink attended the game in a stunning outfit. She was wearing a black crop top, which she styled with a biege colored skirt. She wore a beige jacket to complement her skirt. The Sparks center wore velvel finish shart boots as her preferred footwear, and topped off her look with a white cap.

