"I don't give a damn if I get fined" - Angel Reese publicly calls out referees after "diabolical" non-calls

Chicago Sky superstar forward Angel Reese wasn't happy with the referees in their 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Reese publicly called out the WNBA's officiating after several "diabolical" non-calls and the lack of free throws for the Sky during the game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Reese was visibly frustrated by the officiating and appeared to be holding it in before bursting out into a small rant. She understands that non-calls are part of the game, but it could be time for the league to take a look at its referees.

"I know it's frustrating because of how hard we're battling inside," Reese said. "I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had. ... We can compete with the best, but (officiating) has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined, that sh*t' cheap and I'm tired of this sh*t. I've been nice, I've been humble with it, but I'm tired of this sh*t."

The Chicago Sky shocked the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter by taking control of the game and limiting the best team in the WNBA to just 10 points. However, the Lynx battled back to make things interesting for the rest of the contest to pull off the 80-75 victory.

As Angel Reese pointed out, there was a discrepancy in free throws. The Sky shot just eight for the entire game, while the Lynx had 17 attempts. Napheesa Collier had seven alone for Minnesota, though the total fouls called weren't far at 16 for Chicago and 17 for the Lynx.

Reese wasn't finished after the post-game press conference, as she shared an image from the game showing her getting grabbed on her waist during a play. She called it diabolical.

It will be interesting to see if the WNBA fines Reese for her comments. She's not the first player to call out the officiating this season. It has been a recurring problem that needs to be taken care of by the league.

Angel Reese makes history in Sky's loss

Angel Reese makes history in Sky's loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite the narrative surrounding her game, Angel Reese has been balling out over the past few weeks. Reese became the first player in WNBA history to have 15 or more rebounds in five straight games after finishing with 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists against the Chicago Sky.

Reese was also the first player to have back-to-back games with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

