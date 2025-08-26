  • home icon
  WNBA
"I guess Candace Parker was C-level player too": Fans lose it as Angel Reese draws statistical parallels with A'ja Wilson and WNBA great

"I guess Candace Parker was C-level player too": Fans lose it as Angel Reese draws statistical parallels with A'ja Wilson and WNBA great

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 26, 2025 11:08 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

During Monday’s game between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces, a broadcast graphic compared Angel Reese’s numbers after her first two WNBA seasons to those of A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker. The side-by-side quickly caught attention because it showed Reese trailing in points per game but ahead in rebounds and assists.

However, by the end of their second seasons, Parker had already collected Rookie of the Year and MVP honors, while Wilson had Rookie of the Year and two All-Star selections. Reese so far has two All-Star nods but no awards.

Fans reacted shortly after the graphic was posted on social media:

“Angel Reese is only 1.7 pts away from averaging her points and beats CP3 in every other category. I guess Candace Parker was C-level player too!” @Tye_Sports wrote
“Angel Reese not even better than Dominique Malonga,” one fan wrote.
“Now let’s compare MVPs in their first two seasons and WINS, Candace Parker was literally coming off a PREGNANCY her second season 🤣” another fan wrote.
“Why is it always about these stats? Angel’s team 22 wins. Aja 35 wins. Candace 38 wins,” one fan said
Another fan noted that the graphic was misleading, pointing out that Reese’s true two-season averages were actually lower at 13.9 points and 2.7 assists per game.

“Angel is lower on points and assists if her 2 season average is used and not just this season,” a fan said.
"Clowns like this don’t know that Candace was recovering from maternity leave in her second season. Angel Reese support will always be there from me, but some of Angel Reese stans are really embarrassing yourselves out here," another fan added.
"to be fair, CP was coming off maternity leave in her 2nd season. but this banter needs to stop fr," another fan added.

In fairness, Reese’s production does stack up well on paper against two all-time greats. But the difference is in impact.

Parker led the LA Sparks to 38 wins in her first two years. Whereas, Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to 35 wins. On the other hand, the Sky have managed only 31 victories since Reese entered the league in 2024, despite today’s longer regular seasons.

WNBA congratulates Angel Reese on milestone achievement

The Chicago Sky have already been eliminated from playoff contention in 2025, and Monday's 79–74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces marked their seventh defeat in the past eight games. Still, there was a silver lining worth celebrating.

Angel Reese continued her remarkable run by posting 10 points and 17 rebounds, securing her 20th double-double of the season. The performance also marked the 46th double-double of her career, moving past Tina Charles (45) for the most in a player’s first two seasons in league history.

The WNBA highlighted the milestone with a celebratory Instagram post, and Reese proudly shared it on her story.

Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)
Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)

With seven regular-season games still to play, she has plenty of chances to add to this tally.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Neha
