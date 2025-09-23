  • home icon
  "I hate playing up in Minnesota" - Sophie Cunningham names toughest WNBA arenas with electric energy to play against as Fever forward

"I hate playing up in Minnesota" - Sophie Cunningham names toughest WNBA arenas with electric energy to play against as Fever forward

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 23, 2025 21:28 GMT
Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham names toughest WNBA arenas with electric energy to play against as Fever forward - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham named her toughest opposing arena with electric energy. She mentioned the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Lynx, as where she hates playing at during a Tuesday episode of "The Young Man and The Three" podcast.

Cunningham mentioned the Barclays Center, home of the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Arena, home of the Phoenix Mercury as great places. However, they fell short when it came to her experience playing in Minnesota.

"I would say New York is always a fun one," Sophie Cunningham said. [start from 18:00]. I don't know if it's like a hard place to play, but like it's always packed and it's a lot of fun. Phoenix has a great arena, their fans are always showing out. But honestly, Minnesota. I hate playing up in Minnesota."
Cunningham came off the bench during the July 1 Commissioner's Cup Final at the Target Center. She recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and a single assists as the Fever won the 2025 Commissioner's Cup 74-59.

She's currently out injured after she suffered a right knee injury against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17. She was later confirmed to have torn her MCL in her right knee.

Sophie Cunningham opens up about former teammate Diana Taurasi

Sophie Cunningham shared her feelings about former Phoenix Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi still on the Tuesday episode of "Young Man and The Three." She praised her and appreciated their seven years of friendship.

"I like her energy and her aura is just so strong and intense. I've gotten to know her for the past seven years and we are good friends. ... She's so intense, ... I think she does that because she has one of the biggest hearts."
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) looks on during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky on July 30, 2023, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) looks on during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky on July 30, 2023, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taurasi and Cunningham played together for six season at Phoenix. Cunningham and her became great friends, referring to her with a lot of respect after Taurasi's retirement.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

