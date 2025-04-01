"I hated being tall" - Cameron Brink gets 100% real on overcoming insecurities about her lanky frame growing up

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink opened up about her height in Tuesday's episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast.

In the episode, rapper NLE Choppa, the guest, asked Brink about growing up with a towering height.

Brink, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds, said being tall concerned her, especially when she was younger.

"It definitely bothered me," Brink said (Timestamp: 11:49). "I hated being tall. I feel like it's something that every, not just girls, but guys too, I know a lot of guys that don't like their height at a young age. And then, it's something you like have to grow into."

The 23-year-old added that while she was uncomfortable with her height, she eventually grew accustomed to it.

"Now, I would not change it for the world because I think it makes me unique and I stand out and everything," Brink added. "But I just felt so awkward."

Brink further said she embraced being tall and had learned to adapt, adding that her height no longer bothered her in romantic relationships.

NLE Choppa's first impression of Cameron Brink: 'You were tiring'

In the same podcast episode, Cameron Brink revealed that she first met NLE Choppa at a party hosted by Gentleman's Cut, a whiskey brand owned by four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

Brink said she acted "nerdy and awkward" when they met. She then asked NLE Choppa what his first impression of her was:

"My first impression, I'm not gonna lie, it has to be like you were tiring," NLE Choppa said (Timestamp: 10:18). "I was like, 'She's so tall.' But I seen I knew you and I was like I'm always like in support. ... Just, I'm a big fan of women's basketball and I'm loving the evolution of it. So, I always been in support from that standpoint."

The LA Sparks selected Brink as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Her rookie season ended prematurely after she suffered an ACL injury in a 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 18. She appeared in just 15 games, averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

In her second season, Brink will have a new star teammate in Kelsey Plum, the two-time WNBA champion and three-time All-Star who was traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Sparks.

