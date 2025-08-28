"I hope stricter gun laws are put in place" - Paige Bueckers makes emotional plea after Minnesota school shooting horror stuns America

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers reacted to the school shooting that happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Bueckers, who grew up near Minneapolis in Edina, called for stricter gun laws after a shooter killed two children and injured 17. Speaking to reporters after practice, Bueckers sent prayers to the victims of the heinous crime near her hometown. She also called it an unfortunate situation that could have been prevented if there were stricter laws about owning guns in the United States. &quot;I've been sending prayers,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;I grew up near Minneapolis. ... It's just really unfortunate. I hope there are stricter gun laws put in place so that we don't have parents worry about sending their kids to school, people don't have to worry about attending church and all these places are safe. It's just really unfortunate that gun violence continues to be an issue.&quot;While Bueckers made a name for herself at UConn, she was a high school star at Hopkins in Minnetonka, in the suburbs of Minneapolis. She received loud cheers when the Dallas Wings played the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center twice this season. The Lynx and Timberwolves released a joint statement offering players and condemning the shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday morning. Students and faculty from the Annunciation Catholic School attended the mass when the perpetrator named Robin M. Westman opened fire. Westman, a transgender woman, killed two children and injured 17 people, according to multiple reports. The perpetrator, who attended the school, committed suicide. The city of Hopkins honored Paige Bueckers upon her return in MayPaige Bueckers returned to Minneapolis back in May when the Dallas Wings faced the Minnesota Lynx. The city council of Hopkins honored Bueckers by proclaiming May 16th as &quot;Paige Bueckers Day.&quot;&quot;The City of Hopkins would like to honor her accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16th as Paige Bueckers Day and renaming the city to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day,&quot; a statement from the council read. It has been a big year for Bueckers, who won a national championship with UConn. She was then selected first by the Wings in the WNBA Draft. She was also named an All-Star, and even her personal life was blooming. Her relationship with UConn teammate Azzi Fudd also went public.