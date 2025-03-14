"I just didn't have it in me anymore" - Diana Taurasi opens up on retiring after legendary 20-year WNBA run at retirement presser

Diana Taurasi is widely considered one of the all-time greats in not only the WNBA but also the game of basketball. Taurasi had an impact on the game that will be felt for many years to come and accomplished everything there is to accomplish in women's basketball.

When asked about her decision to give up the game she loves, Taurasi candidly explained that she no longer had the drive to endure her usual preparation for the season.

"I know the work that goes into preparing for a season... I knew in my heart that I didn't have it in me to put in that four month perparation that I usually do to go into a season. I just didn't have that in me anymore and I was fine with that."

Diana Taurasi started out as a three-time NCAA Women's national champion. In the WNBA, she is an 11-time all-star, a three-time WNBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. Taurasi also won the WNBA MVP in 2009 and competed in six Olympic games for the Women's National Team, winning gold in all six Olympics. Taurasi's next step in her career will be the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Phoenix Mercury announces that Diana Taurasi will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during the 2026 WNBA season

Diana Taurasi is considered one of the greatest players in Phoenix Mercury history, if not the greatest. She played all 20 seasons of her WNBA career with the Mercury and brought three WNBA championships to Phoenix in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Taurasi announced her retirement from the league before the 2025 season. Before she gave her official press conference on her retirement, the Mercury made a special announcement acknowledging that Taurasi will forever have her legacy stamped in the Mercury's Ring of Honor:

The Mercury announced that the jersey retirement and celebratory ceremony of Taurasi's time with the team will take place in the summer of 2026, during the 2026 WNBA season.

Spending over 20 years with one organization is a rarity in sports, but Diana Taurasi achieved just that. She will never play for any WNBA team other than the Phoenix Mercury, exactly the way she envisioned ending her illustrious career.

