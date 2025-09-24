"I was just gifted a championship level coach" - Lynx coach tips Sandy Brondello to coach for WNBA expansion team following NY Liberty firing

Sandy Brondello’s four-year stint with the New York Liberty ended on Saturday after the team announced her firing. The 57-year-old coach led the Liberty to four playoff appearances, including back-to-back WNBA Finals berths. With Brondello guiding a stacked roster, the Liberty won their first championship in 2025.When asked to comment about Brondello’s firing, Minnesota Lynx bench tactician Cheryl Reeve commented:“I think Sandy [Brondello] is a heck of a coach, and I think Sandy will land on her feet like she always does, and I am absolutely thrilled if I am Seattle, Toronto, and Portland that I was just gifted a championship-level coach.”This year, the New York Liberty dealt with injuries that significantly contributed to their failure to defend their championship. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton sat out the entire season while two-time MVP Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones were on the injury list for long stretches. Leonie Fiebich also left for a couple of weeks to compete for Germany at the 2025 EuroBasket.Sandy Brondello guided the team to a 27-17 record for the No. 5 seed but lost in a tightly contested series to the Phoenix Mercury. She exited from New York with the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title and last year’s regular championship.Like Cheryl Reeve said, Toronto and Portland, expansion teams that will join next year, could get the multi-titled coach. The Seattle Storm, who fired former coach Noelle Quinn, are also reportedly interested in the 2014 WNBA Coach of the Year as well.Sandy Brondello won 2024 WNBA championship at Cheryl Reeve’s expenseCheryl Reeve had a front-row ticket last year to how good Sandy Brondello was. The two squared off in the 2024 WNBA Finals, which resulted in Brondello and the Liberty emerging as winners over the Reeve’s Minnesota Lynx. Reeve won the Coach of the Year award that year, but it was Brondello who lifted the championship.Game 1, which the Lynx won 95-93, was a harbinger of the series. Games 3, 4, and 5 were decided by five points or less, a testament to how closely fought the matchup was.New York took a 2-1 lead in the series before the Lynx tied it with a nail-biting 80-82 win in Game 4. In Game 5, Sandy Brondello guided the Liberty to their first franchise championship following her team’s 67-62 win.