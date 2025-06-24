"I just love playing with you": $110,000 WNBA star makes public declaration about Kate Martin after Valkyries star's latest post

Sophomore guard Kate Martin is now playing for WNBA expansion team Golden State Valkyries and is seemingly enjoying herself. She highlighted it in a social media post, which received a reciprocal reaction from her teammate.

Ad

The Iowa Hawkeyes alumna shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday, showing her in action in a Valkyries uniform with her teammates.

"Just having fun with it!," she captioned the photos.

Ad

Trending

Various reactions hit the comments section of her post, including one from veteran teammate Monique Billings, who was pictured in the last slide with Martin.

Billings, who signed a one-year, $110,000 contract to play in Golden State after splitting time with Dallas and Phoenix last season, wrote:

"I just love playing with you ☺️"

Screenshot of Monique Billings's reaction to Kate Martin's IG post via @katemartin

Kate Martin and Billings were part of the 11 players selected by the Valkyries in the WNBA expansion draft last December. Both have been key pieces in the rotation in Golden State (7-6), with Billings averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds and Martin going for 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Ad

Valkyries' coach says Kate Martin is an important piece of the team

Just as Kate Martin is enjoying herself and feels welcomed with the Golden State Valkyries, the team is also happy to have her, as she is an important piece in what they are trying to build in the Bay Area.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase spoke about this in a recent interview with reporters, highlighting that Martin was a priority for them when she was made available in the expansion draft.

Ad

"She was my No. 1 priority from Vegas," Nakase said (via Hawk Central). "In the expansion draft, we handpicked players that embody our culture: hard-working, mental toughness and ultra-competitive."

"Kate fits all of those. Kate is our culture."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kate Martin played her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, who selected her 18th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a solid collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In Vegas, she saw limited minutes but was a fan favorite.

Now with Golden State, she is looking to have more playing time and impact.

The Valkyries are playing solid ball of late, winning five of their last six games. They are 7-6, occupying the sixth place overall. Golden State will play against the defending champions, New York Liberty, at home on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More