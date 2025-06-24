"I just love playing with you": $110,000 WNBA star makes public declaration about Kate Martin after Valkyries star's latest post

Sophomore guard Kate Martin is now playing for WNBA expansion team Golden State Valkyries and is seemingly enjoying herself. She highlighted it in a social media post, which received a reciprocal reaction from her teammate.
The Iowa Hawkeyes alumna shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday, showing her in action in a Valkyries uniform with her teammates.
"Just having fun with it!," she captioned the photos.
Various reactions hit the comments section of her post, including one from veteran teammate Monique Billings, who was pictured in the last slide with Martin.
Billings, who signed a one-year, $110,000 contract to play in Golden State after splitting time with Dallas and Phoenix last season, wrote:
"I just love playing with you ☺️"
Kate Martin and Billings were part of the 11 players selected by the Valkyries in the WNBA expansion draft last December. Both have been key pieces in the rotation in Golden State (7-6), with Billings averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds and Martin going for 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Valkyries' coach says Kate Martin is an important piece of the team
Just as Kate Martin is enjoying herself and feels welcomed with the Golden State Valkyries, the team is also happy to have her, as she is an important piece in what they are trying to build in the Bay Area.
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase spoke about this in a recent interview with reporters, highlighting that Martin was a priority for them when she was made available in the expansion draft.
"She was my No. 1 priority from Vegas," Nakase said (via Hawk Central). "In the expansion draft, we handpicked players that embody our culture: hard-working, mental toughness and ultra-competitive."
"Kate fits all of those. Kate is our culture."
Kate Martin played her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, who selected her 18th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a solid collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In Vegas, she saw limited minutes but was a fan favorite.
Now with Golden State, she is looking to have more playing time and impact.
The Valkyries are playing solid ball of late, winning five of their last six games. They are 7-6, occupying the sixth place overall. Golden State will play against the defending champions, New York Liberty, at home on Wednesday.