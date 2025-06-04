  • home icon
  • “I just play hard asf”: DiJonai Carrington defends herself from ‘dirty player’ accusations after furious foul on Skylar Diggins sparks outrage

By Avi Shravan
Modified Jun 04, 2025 17:29 GMT
WNBA: OCT 06 Playoffs Semifinals Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington defends herself from ‘dirty player’ accusations after furious foul on Skylar Diggins sparks outrage. (Image Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington clapped back at the fans who accused her of being a "dirty player." On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings star expressed her thoughts on the community's outrage over her flagrant foul against Skylar Diggins-Smith in Tuesday's 83-77 loss against the Seattle Storm.

Carrington called out the fans in a tweet for not knowing basketball and defended her actions on the court.

"Yall fanS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I just play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less.🩷"
Carrington is leading the league in most flagrant fouls (three) this season.

Edited by Ribin Peter
