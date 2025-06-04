“I just play hard asf”: DiJonai Carrington defends herself from ‘dirty player’ accusations after furious foul on Skylar Diggins sparks outrage

DiJonai Carrington clapped back at the fans who accused her of being a "dirty player." On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings star expressed her thoughts on the community's outrage over her flagrant foul against Skylar Diggins-Smith in Tuesday's 83-77 loss against the Seattle Storm.

Ad

Carrington called out the fans in a tweet for not knowing basketball and defended her actions on the court.

"Yall fanS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I just play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less.🩷"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Carrington is leading the league in most flagrant fouls (three) this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More