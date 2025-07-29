  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "I was just trying to soak something up": Paige Bueckers shares true feelings after meeting Usain Bolt 

"I was just trying to soak something up": Paige Bueckers shares true feelings after meeting Usain Bolt 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 29, 2025 06:27 GMT
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers got the opportunity to perform against greatness, with Usain Bolt visiting the College Park Center for a second consecutive night to witness the Dallas Wings versus New York Liberty matchup.

Ad

During the Monday clash’s postgame press conference, Bueckers reflected on her interaction with the eight-time Olympic gold medalist. She admitted being left in awe in his presence while also appreciating Bolt for supporting women’s basketball.

“Usain’s the GOAT,” Bueckers told reporters. “Fastest man to ever live. So, to be in his presence, I was just trying to soak something up. Maybe get some speed from him. But really just an honor to meet him and very grateful that he is supporting the WNBA, women’s basketball, attending our games. So, that was an awesome opportunity.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Although Bueckers was sidelined on Sunday for the Wings’ game against the Las Vegas Aces, she still made the most of the moment. The rookie presented Bolt with a signed jersey during a pregame interaction.

Ad

She returned to action on Monday and made a strong statement on the court. Evidently inspired by Bolt watching on courtside, Paige Bueckers delivered with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Her team-high performance, scoring-wise, helped Dallas pull off a 92-82 upset over the Eastern Conference-leading team.

Paige Bueckers echoes A’ja Wilson’s comments regarding Usain Bolt

Before Sunday’s game between the Wings and Aces, A’ja Wilson took a moment to recognize a legendary presence courtside: Usain Bolt. Wilson lit up during their interaction and expressed her admiration.

Ad
“You the GOAT,” A’ja Wilson told Usain Bolt. “It’s so nice to meet you.”
Ad

The two athletes share a significant achievement, as both are two-time Olympic gold medalists. Wilson earned her golds as a member of Team USA in the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Later, Wilson entertained Bolt with an impressive performance. Facing a Paige Bueckers-less Dallas Wings team, she nearly recorded a triple-double, logging 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. Wilson helped the Aces to clinch a commanding 106-80 win, improving their season record to 13-13.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications