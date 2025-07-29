"I was just trying to soak something up": Paige Bueckers shares true feelings after meeting Usain Bolt 

Paige Bueckers got the opportunity to perform against greatness, with Usain Bolt visiting the College Park Center for a second consecutive night to witness the Dallas Wings versus New York Liberty matchup. During the Monday clash’s postgame press conference, Bueckers reflected on her interaction with the eight-time Olympic gold medalist. She admitted being left in awe in his presence while also appreciating Bolt for supporting women’s basketball. “Usain’s the GOAT,” Bueckers told reporters. “Fastest man to ever live. So, to be in his presence, I was just trying to soak something up. Maybe get some speed from him. But really just an honor to meet him and very grateful that he is supporting the WNBA, women’s basketball, attending our games. So, that was an awesome opportunity.” Although Bueckers was sidelined on Sunday for the Wings’ game against the Las Vegas Aces, she still made the most of the moment. The rookie presented Bolt with a signed jersey during a pregame interaction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe returned to action on Monday and made a strong statement on the court. Evidently inspired by Bolt watching on courtside, Paige Bueckers delivered with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Her team-high performance, scoring-wise, helped Dallas pull off a 92-82 upset over the Eastern Conference-leading team. Paige Bueckers echoes A’ja Wilson’s comments regarding Usain Bolt Before Sunday’s game between the Wings and Aces, A’ja Wilson took a moment to recognize a legendary presence courtside: Usain Bolt. Wilson lit up during their interaction and expressed her admiration. “You the GOAT,” A’ja Wilson told Usain Bolt. “It’s so nice to meet you.”The two athletes share a significant achievement, as both are two-time Olympic gold medalists. Wilson earned her golds as a member of Team USA in the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games. Later, Wilson entertained Bolt with an impressive performance. Facing a Paige Bueckers-less Dallas Wings team, she nearly recorded a triple-double, logging 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. Wilson helped the Aces to clinch a commanding 106-80 win, improving their season record to 13-13.