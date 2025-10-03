"I keep motherf**king receipts ready" - Angel Reese flexes six-figure paycheck after being trolled for ‘Mebounds’ and sold out Reebok shoes

The "Unapologetically Angel” show, hosted by Angel Reese, returned for Year 2 after a hiatus during the 2025 WNBA season. Thursday’s episode was Reese’s first since her campaign with the Chicago Sky ended in mid-September. After an eventful last few months off and on the court, Reese talked about multiple topics.

About halfway through the episode, Reese opened up about the release of her signature Reebok shoes.

(15:26 mark)

“I was like, ‘Okay, let’s launch three shoes. … Let’s give them three things to taste on and let’s see what it’s like.’ The three are dropped. The ‘Mebounds,’ we’ll talk about that. The ‘Diamond Dust,’ which I have on and the ‘Receipts Ready,’ cause I keep the motherf**king receipts ready.”

Angel Reese said she wanted Reebok to drop the shoes in 2026. Upon the brand’s insistence to release them for the 2025 playoffs, Reese relented. On Sept. 18, all sizes from the three colorways were reportedly sold out in a few hours.

Reese and Reebok named two of the colorways to troll the Chicago Sky forward’s critics. “Mebounds” and “Receipts Ready” were pushback against her doubters.

Like last season, Angel Reese called her out for grabbing her own rebounds, which resulted in “Mebounds” memes. Reese retaliated by acquiring a trademark for the term, a move that she said resulted in a “six figures plus” investment. She urged her critics to keep going as their comments would only give her more ideas to turn into earnings.

Angel Reese shares experience working with Idris Elba

Angel Reese’s off-court ventures included a cameo in the film “A House of Dynamite,” featuring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. Selected locations in the UK released the Kathryn Bigelow co-produced and directed movie on Oct. 2. It will be available on Netflix starting Oct. 24.

Reese shared a little about her experience doing the film:

(17:15 mark)

“That was really fun. My little acting part in there was cool, and I do really want to get into acting. During my [basketball] career and also after my career. That experience was really fun. Those days are long. Like even for my little acting part, the little part I did do, was a long, long, long time.”

Like most of her projects, Reese expects her critics to say something about her latest venture. The Chi Barbie isn’t worried, noting that she has “days for receipts” to troll her bashers.

