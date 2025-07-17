"I knew none of you knew WNBA players" - Shane Gillis fools ESPYS attendees over false claim of his friend's wife being WNBA All-Star

Shane Gillis had a lot of jokes on Wednesday as he hosted the 2025 ESPY Awards inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Not everyone was safe from Gillis, who fooled every attendee after claiming his friend's wife was a WNBA All-Star.

Ad

During his opening monologue, Gillis introduced four-time WNBA All-Star "Brittany Hicks" to the crowd, who obliged and gave her a round of applause. The comedian then laughed and took a shot at the audience and the league, revealing that it was Matt McCusker's wife, Brittany McCusker.

"Four-time WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks is here," Gillis said. "Give it up for Brittany, everybody (cheers). I'm just joking around. That's my friend's wife. I knew none of you knew WNBA players (laughs)."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was an overall good night for Shane Gillis, who is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the world today. However, there were some misses, including a Caitlin Clark joke that might have made some people in the audience uncomfortable.

Gillis started by praising Clark's game before a joke about both of them growing up in the Midwest and hitting a bunch of threes growing up. The comedian is from Pennsylvania, for those who don't know.

Ad

The "Tires" star followed it up by bringing up Clark and her recent incident with the Connecticut Sun.

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a Waffle House, so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist-fighting Black women," Gillis said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark went viral on Tuesday when she got into it with an official, who surprisingly didn't whistle for a technical foul. The Indiana Fever star suffered a groin injury late in that game and is in danger of missing the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Shane Gillis takes a shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free-throw merchant allegations

As mentioned above, no one was safe from Shane Gillis' monologue and jokes at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Even reigning NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't duck a "free-throw merchant" joke from Gillis.

Ad

"SGA is here," Gillis said. "Everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble."

Expand Tweet

SGA did get the last laugh after being named the 2025 ESPY Awards Best Athlete, Men's Sports. He beat out Josh Allen, Shohei Ohtani and Saquon Barkley for the award. On the women's side, Simone Biles won over A'ja Wilson, Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More