“I know why you mad”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s alleged message to Olivia Nelson-Ododa amid ugly braid pull-up

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa got into it during Saturday's game. Bria Hartley pulled on Reese’s braids while fighting for a rebound. Reese angrily reacted to Hartley’s action by getting into her face.
Nelson-Ododa stepped in to break up the scuffle, but things only got worse as Reese shoved her away, leading to a scrap between both teams. Tina Charles also got heated and tried to make a run at Reese.
Fans noted that after the scuffle broke up, the Sky forward seemingly made a comment directed at Nelson-Ododa. X account @alijahromeo_ alleged that Reese said:
“I know why you mad” 🗣️😂🤭
One fan said:
Another fan said:
While some fans hyped up the interaction, others downplayed Nelson-Ododa and Reese’s rivalry, saying that fans should stay out of their personal lives.
“Y’all be too invested in folks' personal lives, like how does this info affect your life?” one fan said.
A fan commented:
Following Chicago’s 78-66 win over Connecticut, the Sky forward is averaging 10.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.
Chicago is struggling as a team and holds the 11th spot (3-7) in the standings.
Closer look at Angel Reese’s stats in a solid outing against the Connecticut Sun
Outside the on-court drama, Angel Reese had a fantastic game against the Connecticut Sun. She finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds, notching her first career triple-double.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa struggled against the Sky, finishing with just five points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Sky won 78-66 as Reese recorded only the second triple-double of this WNBA season.
Her rival, Caitlin Clark, recorded the first triple-double against Reese & Co. during their season opener in May. Interestingly enough, both players also got into a scuffle during that game after Clark committed a hard foul on Reese.
At 23, Reese has also become the second-youngest player in the WNBA to record a triple-double. Clark is the youngest, recording two at the age of 22, during her rookie season with Indiana.
The Sky will return Tuesday to take on the Washington Mystics at the Wintrust Arena.