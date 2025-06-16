  • home icon
  "I know why you mad": Fans react to Angel Reese's alleged message to Olivia Nelson-Ododa amid ugly braid pull-up

“I know why you mad”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s alleged message to Olivia Nelson-Ododa amid ugly braid pull-up

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:28 GMT
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa got into it during Saturday's game. Bria Hartley pulled on Reese’s braids while fighting for a rebound. Reese angrily reacted to Hartley’s action by getting into her face.

Nelson-Ododa stepped in to break up the scuffle, but things only got worse as Reese shoved her away, leading to a scrap between both teams. Tina Charles also got heated and tried to make a run at Reese.

Fans noted that after the scuffle broke up, the Sky forward seemingly made a comment directed at Nelson-Ododa. X account @alijahromeo_ alleged that Reese said:

“I know why you mad” 🗣️😂🤭
One fan said:

Another fan said:

While some fans hyped up the interaction, others downplayed Nelson-Ododa and Reese’s rivalry, saying that fans should stay out of their personal lives.

“Y’all be too invested in folks' personal lives, like how does this info affect your life?” one fan said.

A fan commented:

Following Chicago’s 78-66 win over Connecticut, the Sky forward is averaging 10.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.

Chicago is struggling as a team and holds the 11th spot (3-7) in the standings.

Closer look at Angel Reese’s stats in a solid outing against the Connecticut Sun

Outside the on-court drama, Angel Reese had a fantastic game against the Connecticut Sun. She finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds, notching her first career triple-double.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa struggled against the Sky, finishing with just five points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Sky won 78-66 as Reese recorded only the second triple-double of this WNBA season.

Her rival, Caitlin Clark, recorded the first triple-double against Reese & Co. during their season opener in May. Interestingly enough, both players also got into a scuffle during that game after Clark committed a hard foul on Reese.

At 23, Reese has also become the second-youngest player in the WNBA to record a triple-double. Clark is the youngest, recording two at the age of 22, during her rookie season with Indiana.

The Sky will return Tuesday to take on the Washington Mystics at the Wintrust Arena.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

