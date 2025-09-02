"I was like, ‘No way'": Kiki Iriafen describes raw emotions after WNBA All-Star selection as a rookie

The Washington Mystics went into the 2025 Draft with three lottery picks, one of which landed them Kiki Iriafen. The forward has quickly become a key piece for the team, earning an All-Star selection in her debut season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, the rookie shared her genuine emotions about earning an All-Star nod, alongside fellow rookie teammate Sonia Citron.

"I was like, ‘No way.’ I was in kind of in shock. I didn’t expect to be named an All-Star my rookie season," Iriafen said. "Then, when I found out that Sonia was an All-Star as well, that made it even more exciting."

Continuing to reflect on her All-Star selection, the youngster said:

"You don’t really see a lot of rookies make the All-Star. I know that we have a lot this season. But you don’t usually see that happening. So I didn’t really expect that for myself coming in.

"I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself and get my feet wet. So to make an All-Star my first year has been really special.”

Kiki Iriafen earned her All-Star spot alongside Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers, marking only the fourth instance since 2000 where three or more rookies have received the honor in the same season. During the event in Indianapolis, Iriafen and Citron represented Team Clark, while Bueckers featured as a starter for Team Collier.

Although Citron and Iriafen have started all 41 games for the Mystics this season and emerged as their standout players, they couldn’t carry the team to the postseason in their rookie year. Still, with Georgia Amoore expected back from injury next season and the Mystics holding multiple picks in the upcoming draft, the future looks bright in Washington.

Kiki Iriafen impresses in her debut season while leading the Mystics in a key statistic

Selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Kiki Iriafen has put together an impressive rookie campaign alongside Sonia Citron. While Citron has led the team in scoring, Iriafen hasn’t been far behind, standing out by leading the Mystics in a key statistical category.

The forward has featured in all 41 games for the Mystics, averaging 26.9 minutes per game, while recording 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. Though she ranks No. 2 on the team in scoring, Iriafen has been the most efficient option, shooting 49.3% from the field, the best on the roster.

Despite being unable to lead the team to the offseason, Kiki Iriafen has shown glimpses of her talent and should be a key player for the Mystics going into next season.

