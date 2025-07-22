  • home icon
"I'll never attack anybody's character" - Candace Parker addresses backlash after placing Angel Reese in tier C behind Caitlin Clark & Paige Bueckers

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 22, 2025 21:33 GMT
Candace Parker defends her ranking of Angel Reese (Image Source: GETTY)
Candace Parker defends her ranking of Angel Reese (Image Source: GETTY)

Fans had varying reactions to how former WNBA star Candace Parker ranked Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Last week, Parker appeared in a video with Complex Sports, where she ranked the league's star players. However, she didn't have a great reception from the crowd when it came to Reese.

When ranking the current stars of the league, Parker clarified that she had her standards to follow. For Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, she was put in the S tier, given her accomplishments. Current WNBA MVP favorite, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, was put in the same ranking.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was put in the A tier by the former two-time MVP. For the B tier, Parker placed Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. When it came to ranking Reese, however, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year put her at the C tier.

This led to a backlash from Reese's fans.

On Tuesday, Parker's ranking was discussed on the "Good Follow Show." Parker explained her side of things and let the fans know that she isn't hating on the young forward. The former Sky star defended her take on Reese after fans called her a hater.

"There's no hate on Angel Reese, I love her," Parker said. "I will never attack anybody's character, I will never attack who they are, ever. I just hope others will do the same."
Parker doubled down on not having to explain herself constantly when giving constructive criticism, not just about Angel Reese, but about other WNBA stars as well. Along with Chicago's star player, the former seven-time All-Star also put LA Sparks' Cameron Brink in the C tier. However, there weren't any negative reactions from her fans.

Angel Reese comments on being on the NBA 2K cover

With everything that's been happening around Angel Reese, there's some good news before the WNBA's All-Star break. It was announced that the former LSU star made it to the cover of the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26.

Reese expressed her gratitude for being selected for the cover when questioned about her accomplishment.

"It makes me feel great," Reese said Tuesday. "A’ja did it. Candace did it. To be the third black woman, it’s great. I think representation is really important. Being able to see it, you can be it and believe it... and now young girls [and] young boys can see me do it."
However, most fans thought that 2K Sports should've chosen Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese as the cover athlete. Fans can get their hands on the game on its release on Sept. 5.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

bell-icon Manage notifications