"I'll never tell you a lie": Kamilla Cardoso takes swipe at Angel Reese's alma mater, doubles down with tweet

Kamilla Cardos took a slight shot at her Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese ahead of the duo's return to Louisiana, as the Sky will open their preseason against the Brazil National Team on Friday.

Ad

Cardoso was asked by the Chicago Tribune Bulls and the Sky beat reporter, Julia Poe, what her favorite memory was about playing LSU, to which she responded with South Carolina's undefeated record against LSU.

"Well, we won everytime we played them, right? so..." Cardoso responded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cardoso followed up the interview with a post on X to further clarify her response to Poe. The former third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft doubled down on her statement with a post on Sunday, expressing that at the end of the day, it's the truth.

"I might tell you a joke, but I’ll never tell you a lie...GO SKY," Cardoso wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese and Cardoso had many battles in the paint that created a bit of a rivalry when the two powerhouse colleges battled on the court. It was the very reason that fans were shocked when the Sky took both centers in the first round of the draft.

Reese returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where she spent the last two seasons of her college career. Reese helped deliver a National Champion to LSU in 2022 when LSU defeated Iowa.

Ad

Fans react to Cardoso's funny response to interview question

Fans got a good laugh out of Cardoso's response to being asked what her favorite memory was from playing LSU, as several fans reacted in the comments of Cardoso's post on X.

"Nah you snapped with that answer lmfaoo we love the competitiveness," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lmao it was funny. Ignore the soft people. Geaux Sky tho," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That girl is funny funny lol," a fan commented.

More fans took the moment as the perfect welcome back to the WNBA. Training camp began around the league on Sunday as teams welcomed back their stars in order to prepare for the upcoming season.

"Welcome back," one fan posted with several laughing emoji's.

"EXACTLY MILLA!!! We on demon time all year," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We love your toughness Kamila Go sky," another fan commented.

The Chicago Sky are coming off a 13-27 record last season. Cardoso and Reese's partnership blossomed over the year before injuries put them on the sidelines. The duo will look to improve on an individually successful season when the year begins May 17 against the Indiana Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More