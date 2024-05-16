“I love Jimmy” - Cameron Brink picks Heat forward over multiple NBA superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Newly drafted Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is a fan of Jimmy Butler. Brink featured in an interview where she was asked to choose between two stars.

The interviewer initially introduced the pairing of Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Heat star Jimmy Butler. Brink immediately chose the Heat star without giving it much thought. Proceeding further into the rapid-fire sequence, every other star was rejected by Cameron Brink.

She chose the Miami Heat star every single time, even when matched against the likes of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and former league MVP Joel Embiid.

"I love Jimmy, Jimmy Butler!"

Brink was quite open about her love for the six-time NBA All-Star. Unlike her close relationship with Stephen Curry, Cameron Brink doesn't have a close personal relationship with the Heat star.

Cameron Brink is trying to make her mark as a two-way threat like Jimmy Butler

Cameron Brink spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since she got drafted as the second overall pick in the WNBA draft. Brink expressed her excitement about playing under the new head coach Curt Miller. According to her, Miller has a different style of play from her former coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford:

"I love to learn from all different types of coaches, all different styles of play, so I am just really excited for his advice."

The Sparks' newest member expects to play more on the perimeter in her journey in the WNBA. During her time at Stanford, she was more of an inside player, as her team used a more Princeton-like offense. However, she wants to switch things:

"Tara is very much a low block coach and I think Kurt allows his bigs to be a little more versatile."

Cameron Brink's new game style will closely resemble Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. She hopes to be a two-way threat on the court who can defend and attack efficiently. As a center, she will bring the ball upcourt as well and provide ball screens.

"He (Curt Miller) wants me to bring the ball up," Brink said. "I think I will set a lot of ball screens, and have more opportunities to short roll and pop."

Butler has been an efficient two-way player for some time and has become an indispensable asset for the Heat. If Brink can adapt to his style of play, she will become the next big star for the Los Angeles Sparks.