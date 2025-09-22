"I love my kind": Kevin Durant’s brother fires brutal shot at Angel Reese fan over 'hate' at A’ja Wilson’s expense 

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, did not mince his words while replying to a fan under an Instagram post about A’ja Wilson’s fourth MVP win. Durant reacted to Bleacher Report’s post on social media, highlighting how Bam Adebayo surprised Wilson with her MVP trophy at the Aces’ practice facility on Sunday.Tony Durant gave a one-word reaction to the post, suggesting that he views Wilson as one of the greatest female basketball players ever. He commented:“🐐.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAn Angel Reese fan replied to Durant’s comment, alleging that he hates Reese before asking who he thinks is the face of the WNBA between Caitlin Clark and the Sky forward. Durant replied to the fan, but only to berate them as he refused to answer their question.“Since you hate Reese, your own kind, so much, is she the face or CC?” the fan wrote.“I love my kind, go ask mines!!!! I don’t know you nor do I care what you talking about you answer your own question and go play in traffic somewhere,” Tony Durant replied.Kevin Durant’s brother and a fan’s interaction on InstagramKevin Durant’s brother takes a sneaky shot at Angel Reese over ESPN analyst’s Caitlin Clark remarkWhile it is far-fetched for fans to speculate that Tony Durant “hates his own kind,” his preference for Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese is evident in his social media activity. In July, ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck landed in trouble with fans after a controversial remark about the Indiana Fever and Clark.At the time, Clark had been struggling with injuries, but the Fever were hanging on well without her. Noting this, Peck had said the following:“I think Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn’t play.”Her comment did not go over well with many fans, including Kevin Durant’s brother. Tony Durant commented on the original Instagram post on Peck's take and disagreed with her take, while also mentioning Angel Reese.&quot;The hate they really got for this girl spews thru their f****** skin, it’s disgusting! And we all know why! They love AR tho!&quot; he commented.Tony Durant’s Instagram commentWhile Tony Durant’s preference for Clark is apparent, it doesn’t indicate that he holds any animosity toward his kind or race, as the fan on social media suggested.