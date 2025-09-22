  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "I love my kind": Kevin Durant’s brother fires brutal shot at Angel Reese fan over 'hate' at A’ja Wilson’s expense 

"I love my kind": Kevin Durant’s brother fires brutal shot at Angel Reese fan over 'hate' at A’ja Wilson’s expense 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:43 GMT
Kevin Durant&rsquo;s brother fires brutal shot at Angel Reese fan
Kevin Durant’s brother fires brutal shot at Angel Reese fan (Credits: Getty)

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, did not mince his words while replying to a fan under an Instagram post about A’ja Wilson’s fourth MVP win. Durant reacted to Bleacher Report’s post on social media, highlighting how Bam Adebayo surprised Wilson with her MVP trophy at the Aces’ practice facility on Sunday.

Ad

Tony Durant gave a one-word reaction to the post, suggesting that he views Wilson as one of the greatest female basketball players ever. He commented:

“🐐.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An Angel Reese fan replied to Durant’s comment, alleging that he hates Reese before asking who he thinks is the face of the WNBA between Caitlin Clark and the Sky forward. Durant replied to the fan, but only to berate them as he refused to answer their question.

“Since you hate Reese, your own kind, so much, is she the face or CC?” the fan wrote.
Ad
“I love my kind, go ask mines!!!! I don’t know you nor do I care what you talking about you answer your own question and go play in traffic somewhere,” Tony Durant replied.
Kevin Durant&rsquo;s brother and a fan&rsquo;s interaction on Instagram
Kevin Durant’s brother and a fan’s interaction on Instagram

Kevin Durant’s brother takes a sneaky shot at Angel Reese over ESPN analyst’s Caitlin Clark remark

While it is far-fetched for fans to speculate that Tony Durant “hates his own kind,” his preference for Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese is evident in his social media activity. In July, ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck landed in trouble with fans after a controversial remark about the Indiana Fever and Clark.

Ad

At the time, Clark had been struggling with injuries, but the Fever were hanging on well without her. Noting this, Peck had said the following:

“I think Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn’t play.”

Her comment did not go over well with many fans, including Kevin Durant’s brother. Tony Durant commented on the original Instagram post on Peck's take and disagreed with her take, while also mentioning Angel Reese.

Ad
"The hate they really got for this girl spews thru their f****** skin, it’s disgusting! And we all know why! They love AR tho!" he commented.
Tony Durant&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Tony Durant’s Instagram comment

While Tony Durant’s preference for Clark is apparent, it doesn’t indicate that he holds any animosity toward his kind or race, as the fan on social media suggested.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications