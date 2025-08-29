  • home icon
  "I love you": Kaitlyn Chen pours heart out in public post for boyfriend Caden Shapiro

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 29, 2025 11:04 GMT
Caden Shapiro and Kaitlyn Chen - Image Credits: Instagram (@kaitlyn.chen)
Kaitlyn Chen’s boyfriend, Caden Shapiro, turned 23 years old on August 28. Chen celebrated Shapiro’s birthday with a series of heartfelt social media tributes. The Golden State Valkyries' rookie dedicated two Instagram stories. The first was a simple photo of the college baseball player, wishing him:

“birthday boy!” Chen captioned her story.
The second story featured a picture of the couple together, seemingly taken at Shapiro’s convocation, with the two standing on the baseball field.

“I love you ❤️@cadenrshapiro,” Chen captioned it.
Chen and Shapiro first met at Princeton University, where she starred in women’s basketball and he played for the baseball team. They regularly appear on each other’s social media, sharing posts about personal milestones as well as their athletic careers.

Kaitlyn Chen earned her spot in the Valkyries’ rotation

Kaitlyn Chen was re-signed by the Golden State Valkyries just a month after being waived by the team, and she was immediately given playing time upon returning to the lineup. While some on social media believed her minutes were due to her popularity, coach Natalie Nakase explained that Chen had truly earned her spot in the rotation.

“No. 1, Kaitlyn is a joy to be around,” Nakase said. “She has great energy, and anyone knows that coming day to day to work and having someone with smile on their face uplifts everybody…She challenges herself. She asks me questions all the time. ‘How can I do better in this play? Do you like me in this action, or should I have done this?' She is constantly asking questions to learn.”
From late June through the first week of August, Chen had a prominent role in the rotation. She was on the floor for more than 14 minutes per game during that stretch, contributing 3.0 points and 1.5 assists on average.

Lately, her opportunities have become much more limited. Her playing time has dropped to just about 5 minutes a game, and her production has dipped as well, falling to 0.9 points and 0.3 assists per outing.

However, the Valkyries have been performing exceptionally well, surpassing all expectations. They currently hold a 19–18 record and are placed eighth in the standings. With one of the league’s toughest remaining schedules ahead, Nakase’s squad will aim to secure a postseason berth in its debut season.

Edited by Neha
