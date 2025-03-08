"I'm your #1 fan" - Proud Angel Reese makes feelings known on brother Julian Reese's senior day in Maryland

Angel Reese dedicated a heartfelt message to her brother Julian Reese on his senior day. Julian plays for the Maryland Terrapins, like his sister did from 2020 to 2022. The regular season finale will see Maryland host Northwestern on Saturday. Reese will be honored alongside Jordan Geronimo, Ben Murphy, Selton Miguel and Jay Young ahead of the game.

Ad

A clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday by the Terrapins showed Angel celebrating her brother, sharing her admiration for him.

"JuJu, it's your sister," Angel said. "I just wanna wish you a happy Senior Night. I'm sorry I can't be there tonight but I'm really really really really super proud of you and all that you've done over four years. You've created your own identity to who you are and what Julian Reese is. You represented Baltimore, you represented the city, you played in front of all our family, in front of our friends. Through all ups and downs, you stayed there, you stayed the course.

Ad

Trending

"The next level, I'm super excited for your next journey. You know your sister is always right there. I'm your No. 1 fan and you're graduating this year too, so I'm super proud for that too.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Julian is averaging 13.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season, on 56.1% shooting and 73.1% from the free-throw line.

He is set to take his game to the next level, while his sister and mother have expressed excitement for the next chapter.

Angel Reese sends strong warning ahead of new CBA negotiations

Angel Reese is aware of the new era the WNBA could enter with a new collective bargaining agreement. The Chicago Sky star delivered a strong message to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to let her know players have big ambitions.

Ad

During Friday's episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Reese sat down with DiJonai Carrington. The two stars didn't miss the chance to express their desires for the new CBA, with Reese saying they would sit out if the offer wasn't favorable.

The WNBA continues to grow and players want to be remunerated accordingly. After signing a $2.2 billion TV rights deal, the league is in a privileged position and its most important assets want to take advantage of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback