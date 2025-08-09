“I’m allergic to dumb a**es”: Sydney Colson’s girlfriend issues stern warning to detractors with savage clapback at DeWanna Bonner’s Mercury fans

Dewanna Bonner has been a subject of some heated discussion among many Indiana Fever fans. She led the Phoenix Mercury to a 95-60 thrashing of the Fever on Thursday, earning praises from Mercury fans. Bonner delivered a season-high 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting, along with seven rebounds, leading the scoring charge.

Fans have been loud about Bonner's performance in the lopsided game, and Amado Brooks, girlfriend of Fever star Sydney Colson, clapped back at Mercury fans; she tweeted a series of comments on Friday:

"Every person coming in my mentions with a stupid take… blocked. I’m allergic to dumb a**es."

Amadi Brooks @madiitoosmooth every person coming in my mentions with a stupid take… blocked. I’m allergic to dumb asses.

Amadi Brooks @madiitoosmooth lol at bragging about beating a team with no PGs

Amadi Brooks @madiitoosmooth @Srslysonya exactly my point

Fever fans reacted negatively when Bonner returned to Indiana on July 30. They booed her vigorously, even though she didn’t respond publicly during the game.

Center Aliyah Boston, who played alongside Bonner earlier in the season, publicly defended her. Her defense drew criticism from some Fever fans, but she stood her ground and noted that booing can be common for visiting stars and not necessarily malicious.

Mercury teammate Kahleah Copper condemned the booing. She spoke up, calling the crowd’s reaction “very distasteful,” and praised Bonner’s character.

Sophie Cunningham discusses DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner’s exit from the Fever has irked a lot of fans. Sophie Cunningham talked about the Bonner on her podcast, “Show Me Something." She mentioned that she knew Bonner from Phoenix and was teammates with her again in Indiana.

“I like DB,” Cunningham said on Tuesday's 'Show Me Something,' (timestamp: 40:50). “DB was one of my vets when I was in Phoenix, and then we gathered here in Indiana. It was kind of a surprise she was signed to Indiana anyway. We’ll take her in a heartbeat. She’s a Hall-of-Famer, she’s a hell of a basketball player, can score from anywhere on the court.”

DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever in early February, reuniting with her former Connecticut coach, Stephanie White. She was seen as a multi-dimensional scorer and locker room leader, and her addition was aimed at boosting the young core, including Caitlin Clark, to championship-caliber status.

She started the opening three games of the season, then moved to the bench for the next six, with Lexie Hull taking her starting spot.

After June 12, DeWanna Bonner was absent from games citing “personal reasons.” Reports later confirmed that she did not intend to return and had requested a trade, preferring to join Phoenix or Atlanta. With no trade partner available, the Fever waived her on June 25.

Over nine appearances, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Offensively, her efficiency was low, and the team’s net rating suffered when she was on the court, 10.2 versus +15.1 when she wasn’t.

