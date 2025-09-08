"I'm biased" - Dawn Staley backs A'ja Wilson's MVP bid, lauding WNBA’s standout year

On Monday, legendary coach Dawn Staley gave the WNBA its flowers as the regular season comes to an end this week. The South Carolina Gamecocks' coach is one of the greatest tactical minds in college basketball.

Staley summarised her thoughts on the WNBA's current season in an X post. She praised all the players in the league and made a case for former Gamecocks player A'ja Wilson to win her fourth career MVP award.

"As we wind down the WNBA season, just would like to thank all the talented women who gave us a season of all seasons. If there’s truly no funny stuff in the air A'ja Wilson really is the MVP. I’m biased but the historical numbers and run their on aren’t," she wrote.

dawnstaley @dawnstaley As we wind down the @WNBA season, just would like to thank all the talented women who gave us a season of all seasons. If there’s truly no funny stuff in the air @_ajawilson22 really is the MVP. I’m biased but the historical numbers and run their on aren’t.

A'ja Wilson has been one of the best players in the league for quite some time now. The Las Vegas Aces center struggled a bit when the season started, but she picked up right where she left off midway through the schedule. She is averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 50.5% shooting.

Last year, there was no doubt that Wilson was the favorite to win the MVP honor as she averaged the best stat line among all the other candidates. However, this season is different as Napheesa Collier is running for the prestigious award right alongside Wilson.

The Minnesota Lynx star is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on a slightly better 52.6% shooting. However, despite tough competition from Collier, Dawn Staley remains an avid supporter of her former player. The WNBA season officially concludes on Sept. 11. The season-end awards will be announced shortly after the regular season concludes.

Dawn Staley reveals she would have taken the Knicks coaching job

The New York Knicks shocked their fans when they fired Tom Thibodeau after he led the franchise to an Eastern Conference Finals last season. Soon after, rumors emerged about the new Knicks coach.

In late August, The Athletic reported that Dawn Staley had impressed the Knicks executive and was a serious candidate for the head coaching job. However, the franchise brought in Mike Brown for the job.

On Aug. 27, the Gamecocks coach appeared on Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston's "Post Moves" podcast. During her appearance, Dawn Staley revealed that she would have taken New York's head coaching job.

"If the Knicks would have offered me the job, I would have had to do it. Not just for me, it's for women. Just to break open,” She said. “I would have had to. It’s the New York Knicks and I’m from Philly. But it’s the freaking New York Knicks." (Timestamp: 0:27)

For now, Dawn Staley remains with the South Carolina Gamecocks with an ambition to win another national championship. She has been with the Gamecocks since 2008 and has led them to three National championships.

