"I'm in your city": Angel Reese, Lexie Hull & more react to Mercury star's oversized trouser suit

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is a popular presence on social media. She was active on Monday as well when she reacted to a social media post made by Phoenix Mercury's guard Kahleah Copper on Instagram.

Kahleah wore an oversized, double-breasted gray suit paired with a white shirt and a red-striped tie. The wide-leg trousers matched the jacket, giving the former Sky star a relaxed but bold silhouette.

Angel Reese commented on her Rose BC teammate's post:

"i’m in your city grandmaaaa"

Angel Reese's comment/Instagram

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, who also played with Kahleah on Rose BC of the Unrivaled Tournament, commented:

"Ooooo I like this!!!!"

Lexie Hull's comment/Instagram

Other players in the WNBA serenaded her comment section to drop their take.

"03’ nba draft class," LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby wrote.

Dearica Hamby's comment/Instagram

"this fitt giving me lifeeee," former Mercury guard Celeste Taylor added accompanied by a love emoji.

Celeste Taylor's comment/Instagram

"Nah this hard," veteran Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams wrote accompanied by a fire emoji.

Courtney Williams' comment

"You bomb, and glasses on the bench is next level," Golden State Valkryies forward Monique Billings wrote.

Monique Billings' comment/Instagram

Kahleah Copper has been dealing with injuries this season. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on her left knee and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Last season, she averaged 21.1 points (a career high), 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. She led the Mercury in scoring and earned a spot on the 2024 All-WNBA Second Team.

Angel Reese impressed in latest collaboration with Chanel

Angel Reese has proven her high marketability status off the court. She has collaborated and shown off brands to her over 5 million followers on social media.

On Monday, she showed off her latest collaboration with designer brand Chanel on Instagram. She appeared in an edgy street style with a bold and colorful ensemble, wearing a bright yellow puffer jacket that was layered over a navy blue and white crop top featuring a large Chanel logo.

"me & chanel>>>>>," Reese commented on the post.

Reese and the Sky have struggled this season. They are one of three teams yet to record a win and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after three games.

They take the road to face Mercury on Tuesday night. Tipoff is slated for 10 p.m. EDT.

