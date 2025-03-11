  • home icon
  "I'm dead at how this went perfectly under my foot": Napheesa Collier reacts after avoiding major injury following Breanna Stewart's frustration play

"I'm dead at how this went perfectly under my foot": Napheesa Collier reacts after avoiding major injury following Breanna Stewart's frustration play

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 11, 2025 04:31 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
"I'm dead at how this went perfectly under my foot": Napheesa Collier reacts after avoiding major injury following Breanna Stewart's frustration play

Napheesa Collier avoided a major injury scare during Monday's Lunar Owls vs Mist showdown. The Owls forward took a tumble near the baseline when she slipped over the ball after Breanna Stewart swatted it out of frustration. However, in a sigh of relief for the player and the Owls side, Collier was not injured and thanked her stars for the save.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter, the Minnesota Lynx forward tagged Stewart, saying:

"I'm dead at how this went perfectly under my foot bc how 😂 @breannastewart"
Trending

The incident occurred with 4:37 left in the second quarter with the Mist trailing 39-27. On the game front, the Owls torched Mist 92-58 with Collier leading the pack, propping up 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Stewart recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Napheesa Collier had made headlines for dishing it out to Angel Reese

The Unrivaled action has been intense and adding to the spice was Napheesa Collier with some words for Angel Reese when the Lunar Owls played Rose BE earlier. Things got heated between Reese and Collier with the former dishing out a solid performance. It culiminated when Collier hit a splendid game-winner, reaching the target score to bring her squad to a 12-1 record with the 66-56 win.

After hitting the jumper from the left side of the lane to win the contest, Collier had some words for Reese. While the microphones didn't pick up the chatter, it was clear that the Lynx star was having a go at Reese.

Collier leads the league in scoring and is a frontrunner to win Unrivaled MVP. Soon after, the stars get a break, and then they gear up for the 2025 WNBA season with new rookies on the block. For Napheese Collier and the Owls, winning the marquee 3x3 tournament will be the primary objective.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
