"I'm a fan": A'ja Wilson expresses admiration for Jackrabbits as they set up March Madness showdown vs UConn

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson expressed her admiration for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits women's basketball team with a post on social media. The Jackrabbits have been on a roll since 2025 began, winning 20 games in a row. They upset the seventh-seeded Oklahoma State 74-68 during the NCAA Tournament’s first round on Saturday.

On Saturday, "marchmadnesswbb" on Instagram posted Wilson's comment in a post hailing the Jackrabbits.

“Jackrabbits are soooo fundamentally sound 😮‍💨😮‍💨 I’m a fannnnn,” wrote Wilson.

Wilson reshared the post on her Instagram story, writing:

“Hoopin today!!”

Check out her reaction below:

A'ja Wilson expresses her excitement for the Jackrabbits-Huskies game on Sunday

Paige Meyer, Brooklyn Meyer and Madison Mathiowetz paved the way for the Jackrabbits, combining for 52 points in their win against Oklahoma State. Mesa Byom was also ever-present in the paint and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Cowgirls had five players record double digits in points but fell short of their goal.

The Jackrabbits will now take on the second-seeded UConn Huskies on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Paige Bueckers will be the one to look out for.

She has made 32 appearances for the Huskies this season, recording 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Bueckers is also an efficient scorer, shooting 53.6% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc.

"Best dressed coach in the game": A'ja Wilson praises Dawn Staley for her March Madness fits

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has done a solid job with her team, leading the Gamecocks to a 15-1 conference record and a 31-3 overall. South Carolina also advanced through the first round of the NCAA Tournament after dominating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a 108-48 win.

The team has come to life in March, and so have Staley's outfits. A post on Instagram highlighted some of Dawn Staley's best outfits from March.

A'ja Wilson shared the post on her story and expressed admiration for her former coach's outfits.

"Best dressed coach in the game," wrote Wilson

Check out Wilson's reaction below:

A'ja Wilson's reaction to Dawn Staley's March Madness outfits

Wilson, who seems to be cheering for the Jackrabbits, might be in for heartbreak if her team comes across Staley's Gamecocks during the NCAA Tournament.

