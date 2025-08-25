"I’m going to mess up your opening play" - Coach Tyler Marsh reveals Becky Hammon's comical warning ahead of Sky-Aces first matchup of 2025

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh will face his former team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Monday. It will be the first time for Marsh and the Sky to face the Becky Hammon-led team this season. Ahead of the game, Marsh received an interesting message from Hammon.Marsh began his coaching career in the WNBA with the Aces, serving as an assistant coach for Hammon during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During his time with the organization, he won two championships.But the mastermind behind those championships was Hammon, which is why she's confident about facing her former colleague. Before the game, Marsh shared what the Aces' head coach told him she would do in the game.Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile posted on X about the humorous warning Hammon gave Marsh.“I’m going to mess up your opening play,” Hammon told Marsh.Annie Costabile @AnnieCostabileLINKTyler Marsh said pregame the only communication he’s had with Becky Hammon ahead of their first meeting of the 2025 season is a brief exchange in which she said “I’m going to mess up your opening play.”Aside from the laughs they shared, Marsh shared his appreciation for being the assistant coach for Hammon.“I wouldn’t be here without Becky,” Marsh said.The Sky faced a tough 94-84 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Tyler Marsh aims to lead the team to bounce back and get back in the winning column. The Aces, however, are on a 10-game winning streak. Their 10th straight win was against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Hammon looks to secure their 11th win against her former assistant coach.Tyler Marsh was ejected from the Sun-Sky gameEarly in the second quarter, Tyler Marsh erupted against the referees. It happened after Elizabeth Williams tried to shoot near the basket. While there was some contact from the defending Sun team, none of the referees called a foul.This caused Marsh to charge at the officials, complaining that Williams should have been sent to the free-throw line. The head coach had to be held back by his team. The referee immediately blew his whistle and ejected him from the game.Marsh kept shouting at the referee, venting his frustration with the officiating, even though he was already scheduled to leave the court. Eventually, he calmed down and made his way back to the locker room.Following the loss, Marsh broke his silence and addressed the officiating the Sky had to deal with the entire season.“I feel like we’ve been getting the short end of the stick all year,” Tyler Marsh said. “Every time that I’ve gotten a tech this year has been in support of our players. … There’s no accountability on the other side of it [refereeing] and that’s the breaking point.”When his former team visits the Wintrust Arena, fans will be able to observe how well he handles the officials.