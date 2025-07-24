  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "I'm so good at keeping secrets": Nika Muhl speaks out on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship reveal

"I'm so good at keeping secrets": Nika Muhl speaks out on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship reveal

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:33 GMT
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
"I'm so good at keeping secrets": Nika Muhl speaks out on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship reveal. [photo: Imagn]

Nika Muhl played at UConn for multiple seasons with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Muhl and Bueckers arrived together in 2021 while Fudd joined the Huskies in 2022. The Croatian entered the WNBA draft in 2024 before Bueckers came in a year later, leaving Fudd as the only collegiate player left.

Ad

When asked if Muhl knew about the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd, the Besiktas star responded:

“I’m so good at keeping secrets. That's all I'm gonna say."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have known each other since they were teens. They became closer during their stint under coach Geno Auriemma in college, which left many to speculate about their relationship. With Bueckers now in the WNBA, their status eventually emerged.

Fudd softly launched the relationship on Instagram in late June. While taking a selfie, her mobile phone had a text written at the back:

“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend”
Ad
Ad

The Dallas Wings rookie confirmed her relationship with Fudd during an interview with WAG Talk during the All-Star weekend. Like Nika Muhl, Bueckers refused to open up about when she and Fudd became an item.

Muhl left UConn without winning a championship. Still, the bond she formed with Bueckers and Fudd, who led the Huskies to the 2025 national championship, is as strong as ever. Muhl managed to keep the Bueckers-Fudd relationship hidden until the couple opened up about it.

Ad

Paige Bueckers would want Azzi Fudd to take the a life-saving shot for her

Reporters during the All-Star weekend could not get enough about Paige Bueckers’ relationship with Azzi Fudd. When asked who the Dallas Wings star would pick to make a last second shot to save her, Bueckers promptly responded:

“Azzi Fudd”
Ad

Bueckers gamely responded about who chooses her game-day shoes, a chore that usually Fudd does. However, the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft insisted that she gets the final say for her off-court style, including sneakers.

The All-Star point guard added that for the event on Saturday, it was Nike who picked the shoe she would use instead of her girlfriend.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications