"I'm so good at keeping secrets": Nika Muhl speaks out on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship reveal

Nika Muhl played at UConn for multiple seasons with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Muhl and Bueckers arrived together in 2021 while Fudd joined the Huskies in 2022. The Croatian entered the WNBA draft in 2024 before Bueckers came in a year later, leaving Fudd as the only collegiate player left.When asked if Muhl knew about the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd, the Besiktas star responded:“I’m so good at keeping secrets. That's all I'm gonna say.&quot;Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have known each other since they were teens. They became closer during their stint under coach Geno Auriemma in college, which left many to speculate about their relationship. With Bueckers now in the WNBA, their status eventually emerged.Fudd softly launched the relationship on Instagram in late June. While taking a selfie, her mobile phone had a text written at the back:“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend”The Dallas Wings rookie confirmed her relationship with Fudd during an interview with WAG Talk during the All-Star weekend. Like Nika Muhl, Bueckers refused to open up about when she and Fudd became an item.Muhl left UConn without winning a championship. Still, the bond she formed with Bueckers and Fudd, who led the Huskies to the 2025 national championship, is as strong as ever. Muhl managed to keep the Bueckers-Fudd relationship hidden until the couple opened up about it.Paige Bueckers would want Azzi Fudd to take the a life-saving shot for herReporters during the All-Star weekend could not get enough about Paige Bueckers’ relationship with Azzi Fudd. When asked who the Dallas Wings star would pick to make a last second shot to save her, Bueckers promptly responded:“Azzi Fudd” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers gamely responded about who chooses her game-day shoes, a chore that usually Fudd does. However, the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft insisted that she gets the final say for her off-court style, including sneakers.The All-Star point guard added that for the event on Saturday, it was Nike who picked the shoe she would use instead of her girlfriend.