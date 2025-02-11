"I'm obsessed" - Cameron Brink impressed by Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's 'true colors' on reality show

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, where Cameron Brink will look to make her highly-anticipated return to action after a season-ending injury in her rookie year, the LA Sparks standout is keeping herself busy with her podcast. Brink and her god-sister Sydel Curry-Lee have launched the Straight to Cam podcast.

On Tuesday, the duo released the show's third episode, which had already racked up over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube at the time of publication. During the episode, Cameron Brink discussed a reality show she's been watching called "Special Forces."

The show takes groups of celebrities from all walks of life and puts them through military-style challenges.

The current season of the show features individuals like former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Per her Instagram profile, Nicole is a self-described media personality.

According to Brink, she's been impressed by Nicole:

"I'm obsessed with Kayla Nicole. Her true colors come out on the show, and she's so nice," Brink said.

"Like, there was this one challenge, and she was the only person to save the hostages. You have to watch the show, but she's really dope. I feel like I'd get along with her. I mean, I don't know a lot about her, but I checked her Instagram post the other day, so shoutout to her!"

You can see the conversation beginning at the 25-minute mark of the video below.

Cameron Brink throws support behind Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever star declines NBA All-Star weekend invite

Cameron Brink has discussed various topics throughout the first three episodes of her "Straight to Cam" podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee.

In the previous episode on Feb. 4, the Sparks star discussed Caitlin Clark's decision to decline the NBA's All-Star weekend offer. After last year's Sabrina Ionescu vs. Steph Curry 3-point showdown, fans wondered whether Clark would attend the All-Star weekend in San Francisco.

Per reports, the Fever star turned down the opportunity and indicated that she is focused on competing in the WNBA 3-point contest in Indiana this summer.

The way Cameron Brink sees things, Clark needs the break. On the second episode of Straight to Cam, she weighed in:

"My good friend Caitlin Clark denied an NBA All-Star invite. I’m like, good for her. Last year Sabrina and Steph had a little shootout and it was very close," Brink said.

"She needs a break. I’m like texting her, I’m like ‘you need to take a vacation for three months.’ I’m like ‘you don’t need to have the stress of that again because it’s just going to be a whole debacle.'"

While Caitlin Clark was a WNBA All-Star last season, she didn't participate in the 3-point contest. Given that this year's All-Star weekend is set to take place in Indiana, the expectation is that the Fever star will likely be included.

