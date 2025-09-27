"I'm a physical player": Alyssa Thomas drops major confession relishing brutality of WNBA playoff battles

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas has been under fire on social media as Minnesota Lynx fans have been rushing to blame her for Napheesa Collier’s injury. Thomas stole the ball from Collier during the final seconds of Game 3.

While there was no foul called on the play, Collier’s trailing leg got caught up with Thomas as she crashed onto the floor in agony. A day before Game 3, Thomas sat down for a conversation on the “Hoops 360” podcast.

During her time on the show, Thomas was asked about her thoughts on the physical nature of play during the WNBA playoffs. On Thursday, she answered, saying that she is a physical player, a comment that has not aged well in light of Collier’s injury.

“I feel like people just play physically with me in general. I’m a physical player as well. If you’ve been through the playoffs, it’s just how it is,” she said. “I embrace it, I love it, and it’s what you have to anticipate when it's playoff time.” (Timestamp: 07:08).

While Alyssa Thomas’ last-second steal on Napheesa Collier was nothing more than a basketball play, it has still generated considerable noise on social media. Regardless, the Mercury closed out Game 3 on Friday, winning 84-76 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Napheesa Collier's injury could open WNBA Finals path for Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury

The Minnesota Lynx gave up a 2-1 series lead despite having their best player, Napheesa Collier, available for the first three games. Game 3 ended with Collier apparently picking up a serious injury. Speaking to reporters after the loss, coach Cheryl Reeve said that Collier could have picked up a fracture, leaving her status for Game 4 unclear.

The likelihood of her missing the next game is high. If she does, Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury will have a clear path to the WNBA Finals. If she makes it, this will mark Thomas’ third trip there.

Her first two finals appearances came with the Connecticut Sun in 2019 and 2022. Thomas lost both series, falling to the Washington Mystics in 2019 and the Las Vegas Aces in 2022. With the way the semifinals are unfolding, Thomas looks likely to get a shot at redemption against A’ja Wilson and the Aces.

