"I'm ready!": Isabelle Harrison makes feelings known on embracing New York dream as she gears up for next WNBA chapter

Despite being injured for much of her career, Isabelle Harrison has played a significant role in the WNBA. Harrison missed the 2023 campaign after signing with the Chicago Sky during the offseason prior but found her way back to the floor in 2024.

Harrison set a career-high for appearances, suiting up in 36 games for the Sky last season, five of which were starts. Entering the offseason, Harrison hit the open market, garnering interest from several teams. Ultimately, she landed with the defending WNBA champions, New York Liberty, who looked to add a valuable veteran presence to their bench.

On Thursday, the newest member of the Liberty took to Instagram, allowing fans to ask her questions on her story. One fan inquired about Isabelle Harrison's excitement about joining New York's loaded roster.

The fan asked: "YERRRRRRRR. Are you ready to move to the greatest city in the world????"

Harrison answered: "I'm ready!!!!! New York is a dream in itself. Now add on being able to play the game that I love! God knew where I had to go! LFG!!!"

Image Credits: Via @omg_itsizzyb on Instagram

Isabelle Harrison inks deal with Liberty in February

The New York Liberty offered Isabelle Harrison a one-year deal in February, which the former Sky forward accepted. Harrison inked her deal with New York on Feb. 21, joining Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, who led the organization to its first-ever title in 2024.

Harrison signed an unprotected veteran minimum deal worth nearly $79,000. Last season, she backed up Rookie of the Year runner-up Angel Reese, recording over 16 minutes per game off Chicago's bench.

In 36 games, Harrison averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists despite a relatively limited playing time. Harrison's role won't broaden substantially with a loaded Liberty frontcourt, but New York's front office is banking on the 11-year veteran to return to form in terms of her efficiency.

Coming off the worst shooting season of her career, joining a player-friendly offensive system and New York could pay dividends for Isabelle Harrison and the Liberty.

