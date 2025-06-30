"I'm really proud": Angel Reese shares true feelings on brother Julian Reese after he signs with LeBron James' Lakers

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky walked away with a 92-85 win against the LA Sparks on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Inside the LA Lakers’ home venue, Reese inevitably answered a few questions regarding her brother, Julian Reese, who the Lakers signed as an undrafted rookie.
Still flush with excitement after the big win against the Sparks, the Chi Barbie opened up about the latest from her brother.
“I know my mom is really proud, and I’m really proud of my brother, and I really hope he gets the opportunity to play in the league because I know he deserves it.”
Angel Reese visibly made an effort to control her emotions as she talked about the “long nights” her single mother put in for them. Reese added that she and her younger brother, whom she calls “Juju,” sometimes did not see their mom for days because of work. The WNBA star continued that she was happy and excited for the opportunity LeBron James’ LA Lakers gave him.
The younger Reese played four years of college basketball at Maryland. In his final year with the Terrapins, he averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The 6-foot-9 forward will try to earn a spot on the team, looking to contend for the championship next season.
Angel Reese put on a show in LA
Before the postgame interview, Angel Reese put on a show on the court at Crypto.com Arena. The 6-foot-3 forward finished the game with 24 points and 16 rebounds, the best on both teams. She added seven assists, which tied for the most with Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum.
The Chicago Sky trailed the LA Sparks 62-61 entering the fourth quarter. Reese delivered when needed, dropping 11 points and three assists in the pivotal period.
Reese also scored a layup that put the Sky ahead 68-66 with 7:36 to go. She made another layup and dished a dime to Kia Nurse to push Chicago’s lead to 72-66, forcing LA to a timeout.
The Sky defense held up, allowing the team to pad its lead. Angel Reese again found an open teammate, setting up Rachel Banham for a 24-footer. Reese either scored or assisted during Chicago’s game-turning 9-0 run.