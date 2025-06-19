"I'm really turned off right now": Sparks star Kelsey Plum uneasy with fans for 'weirdly' waiting to get an autograph

Kelsey Plum had an unusual encounter with a couple of fans who were waiting for her autograph. Plum found it odd that the fans were positioned right next to the LA Sparks’ team bus.

Clearly uncomfortable with the situation, she expressed her discomfort and tried finding ways to avoid any interaction, hoping to discourage such behavior in the future.

“Don't y'all find that kind of weird? Low-key? I'm really turned off right now,” Plum said.

Many users reacted as soon as the video went viral, criticizing Plum for her arrogant behavior and questioning why she reacted so strongly.

Weird for…being a fan? Lmaoooo

They're so not ready. These people pay your bills. Have some gratitude and be kind. That's part of being in the public eye.

She is just a weirdo

I thought she'd be more fan engaged. Disappointing.

I've said this for a year now. These women despise Caitlin Clark's popularity and at the same time, if they had her popularity, they could not handle it. Here's Exhibit-A, your Honor. 🤨

Coulda been halfway to her destination already had she just signed it

Initially declining to sign, she eventually changed her mind after some convincing and agreed to autograph the Kelsey Plum sports card owned by the two fans.

Sarah Ashlee Barker lauds Kelsey Plum for fulfilling her mentor role

Kelsey Plum is currently enjoying the best season of her eight-year WNBA career, fulfilling her role as the go-to offensive player for the Los Angeles Sparks. Over the course of 12 games, the standout guard has been averaging 20.9 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.9 rpg and 1.7 spg.

But Plum’s impact extends well beyond her on-court performance. According to rookie guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, Plum has played the mentorship role within the team.

Even while sidelined with injuries during the Sparks’ recent clash against the Seattle Storm, Plum was constantly dishing out valuable advice from the bench.

“She’s been a leader to me pretty much ever since I got to LA. Just having her voice, she has so much experience so I’m gonna listen to anything that she says,” Barker said. “And she’s always telling me just to have fun too with the game of basketball. When we were on the bench, she was just like, ‘hey, they’re going under you, just shoot the ball.’ I think in the fourth quarter, she smiled at me when I made a three because she literally just told me kind of how to read it.”

While Barker recorded career highs in points (12) and rebounds (7), the Sparks suffered a 98-67 blowout loss.

