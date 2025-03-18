Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a lucrative and busy offseason, and she just capped it off with a juicy $50,000 bonus after her team, Rose BC, won Unrivaled's inaugural season on Monday. In response, fellow WNBA star Sydney Colson poked fun at Reese. Colson, who will make $90,000 with the Indiana Fever this season, took to X on Monday to offer her help in spending that newfound cash.

"Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that," Colson tweeted..

Reese, however, had other plans for the money. She shed light on the WNBA's salaries and let it be known that she's still not in a position to give away that kind of cash:

"hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well," she responded.

Reese signed a four-year contract with the Sky worth $324,383, which amounts to $81,096 a year.

Reese has already made her fair share of cash outside of the court. She's worth $1.5 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), and given her endorsements with major brands like Beats by Dre, PlayStation, McDonald's, Reebok and Raising Cane's, that number is only going to go up.

Angel Reese takes a shot at doubters after Unrivaled win

Angel Reese's rookie WNBA campaign was promising and successful for her, but not so much for her team. Despite setting the record for the most double-doubles in a row (15) and becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to log 20 double-doubles, she still drew some criticism for her team's lack of success.

She took to X on Monday to call out the doubters after her team's win in the Unrivaled tournament game:

"WHAT YALL GON SAY NOW??" the Rose BC star posted on X.

Angel Reese's unapologetic nature has also helped her become a star, and she's not going to change her ways any time in the future.

