The Chicago Sky entered the season hoping to bounce back after a tough year. With Angel Reese entering her second campaign in the league, they were a lock to draw plenty of eyeballs.However, things haven't gone their way and are in line to miss the playoffs. They're in the midst of a four-game losing streak, all while boasting the second-worst record in the league at 9-30.That's why Reese may not want to be there for much longer. Talking to Julie Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the former LSU star hinted at leaving the Windy City if things don't get better.“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”Reese also said she's willing to go the extra mile to help the team recruit some stars in free agency if that's what it takes to improve the team. Otherwise, she might choose to take her talents somewhere else.“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best,&quot; Reese continued. &quot;And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.&quot;I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”Reese is signed to a four-year contract, so she would have to force her way out of Chicago via trade or wait until her deal runs out to test free agency.Chicago Sky facing a crucial offseasonIf there's a silver lining, it is that the WNBA is about to go through a free agency period like never before.More than 100 players are going to become free agents, and with the new CBA looming large, there should be plenty of money and talent to spare. That's when the Sky needs to make the most of the opportunity to appease their disgruntled star.Reese has established herself as one of the most dominant rebounders in the game. She still needs to put in a lot of work on her shooting efficiency, but her averages of 14.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game put her near the top tier of young WNBA stars.