"I’m shooketh": Napheesa Collier in utter disbelief as Courtney Williams shaves her head and flaunts bald new look

Courtney Williams recently decided to switch up her look and asked her “StudBudz” co-host, Natasha Hiedeman, to shave her head. Not long after, the two showed off Williams’ new bald style to a few people, including their Minnesota Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier, whose reaction was hilarious.Hiedeman FaceTimed Collier and caught her completely off guard when she revealed Williams’ fresh look. After her initial shock, Hiedeman invited Collier to say hi to their live stream. Collier didn’t hold back her honest thoughts as she greeted everyone.“I shaved Courtney’s head… Say hi to the stream,” Hiedeman said.“Hi stream, I’m shooketh,” Collier responded.Soon after, they also hopped on a video call with Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and Courtney Williams’ dad to show off her bold new look. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCourtney Williams and Napheesa Collier played vital roles in the Minnesota Lynx’s starting lineup during the 2025 season, whereas Natasha Hiedeman was essential while coming off the bench.Each played a key role in leading the team to an impressive 34-10 regular season record, the best in the league. Unfortunately, the Lynx’s playoff run came to an end after Collier suffered an ankle injury, falling to the Phoenix Mercury 3-1 in the semifinals.Anonymous WNBA owner criticizes Napheesa Collier for remarks regarding Cathy EngelbertDuring the Minnesota Lynx’s end-of-season media session, Napheesa Collier made headlines across the WNBA with her candid remarks about the league’s leadership.She called out Cathy Englebert by revealing private details from their conversation, showcasing the commissioner’s dismissive attitude towards the players.Napheesa Collier’s statement quickly drew support from many players, coaches, and others in the WNBA community, who praised her for speaking up. But not everyone agreed with how she handled the situation. Recently, an anonymous team owner criticized Collier for revealing private details, saying it crossed a line.As a result of Engelbert’s trust being betrayed, this owner feels sympathetic towards the commissioner.“I can't stand what (Napheesa Collier) did,” the owner said. “That was a private conversation. It makes me not want to fire (Engelbert), even though I think she should be fired.”The collective bargaining agreement still hasn’t been settled, and there’s been no real progress since the season ended more than a week ago. Players have expressed their frustration and have even mentioned the possibility of a lockout if a deal isn’t reached soon.