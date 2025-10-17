“I'm terrified" - Angel Reese gets honest about choosing fines over post game pressers due to media allegedly flipping narratives about her

Early in September, the Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for what the team called “statements detrimental to the team.” Reese had previously agreed to an interview with the Chicago Tribune, where, among other things, she questioned her teammates' capabilities to help the team. The All-Star forward publicly apologized, telling the media that her comments were “taken out of context.”On Thursday’s episode of the “Unapologetically Angel” show, Reese shared her thoughts about the controversial incident:“Even before the game, I’m terrified of what the media is about to ask. It could be the nicest question, but it’s going to get flipped or put into a different light and perspective. …. I don’t wanna do an interview with anybody. … I’d rather take the fine sometimes rather than talking to the media.”In an interview with Julia Poe, Angel Reese told the WNBA insider that she would was not “settling for the same s**t” next season. She wanted the Sky to aggressively go after “great players.” Reese added that she could move out of Chicago if she could not contend for a championship.Reese also said that veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot might not be the point guard to help them become championship contenders. The two-time All-Star highlighted her doubts due to the two-time champ’s injury history and age.Angel Reese was adamant when she asked for an apology, stating that she had been “taken out of context.” Sky coach Tyler Marsh told reporters that the issue was dealt with “in-house,” which resulted in a suspension.Fans react to Angel Reese’s claim that she wants to pay fine instead of talking to reportersAngel Reese’s comments about being “terrified” to talk to reporters caused a stir on social media. Many reacted to his claim that she would rather pay the fine than do an interview with reporters:&quot;The 'I'm the main character' syndrome is deep with this one.&quot;Boston Buckeye ☘️🌰🏆 @ScarletShamrockLINK@TheDunkCentral @angelreeseshow The &quot;I'm the main character&quot; syndrome is deep with this oneOne fan said:P@u! @DesertDogs22LINK@TheDunkCentral @angelreeseshow Great way to grow your brandAnother fan added:VegasCheesehead @Shady_JustinLINK@TheDunkCentral @angelreeseshow Does the media even wanna talk to her?One more fan continued:Tony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3LINK@TheDunkCentral @angelreeseshow That’s great news because no one wants to hear her talk anywayAnother fan reacted:John Holt @yanksdueceLINK@TheDunkCentral @angelreeseshow We would rather you pay it than to have to hear youDuring the season, players are required to speak to the media or possibly face fines. As one of the WNBA’s most popular players, reporters are going to look for Reese and ask for her insights. Only time will tell if she will back up her claims about paying fines rather than speak to the media during pregame or postgame conferences.