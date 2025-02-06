"I'm weak at this": Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson in stitches as duo squashes beef with surprise performance

Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson were left in stitches over an Instagram post by Overtime WBB, which showcased a video of the WNBA dancing together. The post humorously highlighted their past on-court differences and labeled the performance as a plot twist, revealing them as "besties all along."

Griner commented on the post to relay her reaction:

"😂 IM WEAK AT THIS 😂" Griner said.

Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson reshared the post on her Instagram story and had a similar reaction:

"I literally CANNOT with yall on this app 😂😂😂😂😂😂" Jackson captioned her IG story.

(Image: @overtimewbb IG, Rickea Jackson IG)

Jackson and Griner previously had a heated moment during the LA Sparks' matchup against the Phoenix Mercury in September.

The altercation started with the duo exchanging words during the game. However, it quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Griner and Jackson both squaring up, ultimately resulting in their ejection.

A day after the contest, Griner addressed the fight and said it was part of the game while dismissing any claims of personal vendettas:

"It's basketball," Griner said. "Stuff gets heated. Like, there's nothing personal. I like Rickea. I like her game. So, no hard feelings or anything like that. It's part of the game, though."

In the current WNBA offseason, Rickea and Brittney are both participating in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 league.

Brittney Griner signs with Atlanta Dream during free agency

During free agency, Brittney Griner signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA season. The move comes after she spent the first 11 years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, including winning a championship and earning 10 All-Star selections with the team.

"It was a hard decision ... leaving what I've known for my whole career. But there's also the exciting factor of like 'OK, this is a rebrand now, I get to show them something different,' " Griner said. "I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family."

Brittney Griner concluded the 2024 WNBA season averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in the regular season. She shot 57.9% from the field and 50.0 from beyond the arc as the Phoenix Mercury clinched the seventh seed before being eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of playoffs.

