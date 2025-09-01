"I can't make a problem and solve it at the same time in peace?" - Rickea Jackson drops hilarious reaction to courtside expression going viral

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks escaped the Washington Mystics on Sunday night behind the late-game heroics of Kelsey Plum. The two-time champion guard poured 14 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson put up 20 and 16 points, respectively, for the Sparks.During the game, Jackson was seen getting internally confused about what was happening on the court, attracting numerous reactions on social media. Jackson has since reacted to her clip on X.&quot;Dangggg I can’t make a problem and solve it at the same time in peace ???,&quot; she said.Jackson, who was picked fourth by LA during the 2024 WNBA draft, has been a steady contributor for the Sparks this season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.The win moved the Sparks to 18-20, just 2.0 games behind the eight-seeded Indiana Fever with six more games remaining in their schedule.The playoff race has been closely contested entering the final stretch of the season, as the sixth seed and the ninth seed have only a 2.5-game difference.In their last 10 games, the Sparks have a 5-5 record as they look to peak in time to make it to the playoffs.Rickea Jackson gives back gratitude for endgame trust from coachesRickea Jackson has been a staple in Sparks' late-game lineups this season. According to her, the trust given by her coaches allowed her to be more confident on the court, especially in high-pressure moments.“I really love that my teammates and coaches trust me at the end of the game,&quot; she said in an interview by The Next Hoops. &quot;That just shows the confidence they have in me. So I just make sure at the end of the day, I want to make them proud. So for them to believe in me like that, it just really makes you want to execute the play.&quot;Really focus on the angle of the rim and what you need to do. So just very grateful to, you know, have a coaching staff and teammates trusting me on those moments.”Jackson is averaging 31.3 minutes per game this season, starting in all but one game so far.With the regular season winding down, Jackson is dead set on making it to her first playoffs this season.