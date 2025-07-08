Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one of the faces of the WNBA, and as such, her platform continues to grow by the day. That's why her words carry a lot of weight. Unfortunately, that's a two-way street, and some people can be quick to judge or make assumptions without knowing the full story.

That was the case with former NFL player Marcus 'Doc' Holliday, who was quick to pull the trigger and call out Reese over her latest comments on officiating. Holliday thought that Reese claimed that the games were fixed and criticized her for it, leading to some strong backlash on social media.

With that in mind, Holliday posted a video on X on Monday to apologize to Reese and clear the air on the situation. He took ownership of his mistake and admitting that he took her words out of context.

"Let me take this time to apologize to Angel Reese, because I read something totally out of context, and I should've pulled up the entire interview first, that's on me," Holliday said. "Angel Reese was talking about the officiating need to be fixed, with the lack of fouls called, the discrepancy of the game. And I read it like she was saying that officiating was fixed, so that's on me."

Holliday, who deleted his post calling Reese out, also responded to a couple of fans who criticized him on X.

Angel Reese is frustrated with the officials

Marcus Holliday's criticism stemmed from Angel Reese's latest remarks on WNBA officiating.

Following her team's narrow loss (80-75) to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, the LSU product argued that WNBA referees needed to be better in order for the league to take another leap, calling them out for the discrepancy and lack of objective criteria in foul-calling.

"I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed," Reese said.

She later doubled down on her criticism by urging the league to do better on social media.

The two-time All-Star added that she didn't care if she was fined for her comments because she was sick and tired of going through the same thing and complaining to referees.

