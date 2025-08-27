"I might be able to do a 10 day contract" - WNBA legend Lisa Leslie offers help to Seattle Storm after shocking rebounding performance

Lisa Leslie is one of the most respected players in women's basketball because of her illustrious career in the WNBA. She is a three-time MVP and a two-time WNBA champion who has also led the United States to four gold medals in the Olympics.

Ad

On Tuesday, Leslie appeared as a guest on the "We Need to Talk" show, where she provided her analysis of the Storm's 95-75 loss against the Fever. Leslie was all praises for Seattle but criticized their efforts in the rebounding department. The Fever outrebounded the Storm 42-21.

She attributed the Storm's loss to their lack of effort in going after the second ball. She called out Seattle's coach, Noelle Quinn, on the team's rebounding issues and later joked about joining the franchise on a 10-day contract.

Ad

Trending

"No rebounds, No rings. If you wanna get some rings and some championships. ... Come on coach!" Leslie said. "I might be able to do a 10-day contract, I can get you more rebounds."

We Need To Talk @WeNeedToTalk PUT HER IN COACH 😤 @LisaLeslie is ready to suit back up on a 10-day contract to help with some rebounds🫡

Ad

The Seattle Storm are in a battle to secure a playoff spot late in the season. They hold eighth place in the standings with a 20-19 record. With only five games left on their schedule, Seattle needs to stack as many wins as they can to ensure their spot in the playoffs.

So taking up Lisa Leslie on her offer might not be the worst thing the franchise can do, especially if the WNBA legend can help them secure more wins.

Ad

Lisa Leslie shares her insights on the WNBA MVP race

The WNBA MVP race is getting more intense with each passing week. The top three contenders: Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson are delivering exceptional performances and have the fans guessing about the winner after each game.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Lisa Leslie has offered her insights on the MVP race. A three-time MVP herself, Leslie expressed her opinions on the competition during an appearance on the "We Need to Talk" show on Monday.

Ad

"The MVP award, Initially, I had Napheesa Collier running away with it. ... Then all of a sudden, you have A'ja Wilson, who just makes an amazing run. I mean, really close," She said. "And then Alyssa Thomas ... the fact that she's almost averaging a triple-double ... that is crazy business as well."

Later, Lisa Leslie said that Lynx star Napheesa Collier might end up winning the award, as she had no dip in her form despite being sidelined for a few weeks because of an ankle injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More