"I don't have an NBA salary": Cameron Brink makes honest admission about what went wrong when she hired a private chef

On Monday's episode of her podcast "Straight to Cam", which featured NBA star Lonzo Ball, Cameron Brink made an honest admission about what went wrong when she hired a private chef. After Ball talked about his private chef, Brink shared her experience when she tried to hire one during her recovery from injury last season.

"I tried to hire a private chef when I was injured but it ended up being like..." Brink said. "I think the main issue was she shopped at Erewhon every single time."

When questioned about what the problem was with Erewhon, Brink highlighted the difference in NBA and WNBA salaries:

"It's just too expensive," Brink replied. "I don't have an NBA salary, unfortunately."

Watch the segment at 5:00 here:

Currently, the average NBA player earns around 81 times more than the average WNBA player. However, Lonzo Ball and Cameron Brink further discussed the significant growth of the WNBA over the past year, which may lead to increased salaries if the trajectory is maintained.

While the 2025 season tipped off earlier this month and the LA Sparks already played two regular-season games, Brink is yet to make her return from the ACL injury she suffered in June 2024. She is expected to make her sophomore season debut next month.

Brink concluded her rookie campaign averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks. The former No .2 pick shot 39.8% from the field, including 32.3% from beyond the arc, in the 15 games she played before tearing her ACL.

Cameron Brink puts athlete emphasis on 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature

While she has been out of action on the court, Cameron Brink has continued to make waves off the court. The star forward recently made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, featuring on the 2025 issue.

In the issue that became available on May 17, Brink spoke to SI Swim about what she hoped to accomplish amid her own appearance in the magazine, emphasizing the work she puts in as an athlete.

"When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away that I put a lot of work into my body and it’s a lot of work to be a professional athlete," Brink said.

Brink also called the opportunity to model for SI Swimsuit "empowering." However, she acknowledged that it can be difficult to put her body out there for the world to see.

