"I need a burner so bad" - DiJonai Carrington pens cryptic note amid cheering for gf NaLyssa Smith during WNBA Finals Game 3

Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington dropped a cryptic message on social media amid the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. Carrington's girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, is a starter for the Aces, with Game 3 on Wednesday in Phoenix. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Carrington told her followers that she wanted to have a burner account. She can't say the things she couldn't say online because of possible hate or backlash. She has been hit hard by comments on social media, especially after clashing with Caitlin Clark last season. &quot;I need a burner so bad so I can freely tweet my thoughts about this game w/o being called a hater cuzzzzzzzz mannnnn 😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; Carrington tweeted. NaLyssa Smith was limited to just two points and seven rebounds in Game 3. The Las Vegas Aces nearly choked the game, with A'ja Wilson hitting a game-winning jump shot to give the Aces a 3-0 series lead. It's unclear what DiJonai Carrington is talking about since players are allowed to support other teams and players. Smith wore a Connecticut Sun jersey to support Carrington in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Smith was playing for the Indiana Fever at the time, though she was traded later to the Dallas Wings.Carrington was also sent to the Wings that same offseason, with the couple becoming teammates for a brief period. The Wings traded Smith to the Las Vegas Aces at the end of June.On the other hand, Carrington was acquired by the Minnesota Lynx before the trade deadline. She was the team's primary player off the bench, but an injury in the first round forced her out for the rest of the postseason. DiJonai Carrington opens up about season-ending injuryDiJonai Carrington opens up about season-ending injury. (Photo: IMAGN)In Game 2 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries, DiJonai Carrington. suffered a foot injury and was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. Carrington opened up about her injury and disappointment in an ambush interview by TMZ Sports. &quot;It's super disappointing, especially with how everything ended up playing out,&quot; Carrington said, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;So, I'm definitely a little down right now. I'm getting ready to get my surgery and all that.&quot;Carrington is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see where the former Most Improved Player ends up, especially with the possibility of a lockout amid the CBA negotiations.