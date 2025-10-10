  • home icon
  • "I need a burner" - DiJonai Carrington holds back unfiltered thoughts on WNBA Finals thriller

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:18 GMT
Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington held back her thoughts while watching Game 3 of the WNBA Finals featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces won Game 3 and took a 3-0 series lead, defeating the Mercury 90-88 after a last-second game-winning shot by A’ja Wilson.

Many have criticized the WNBA’s officiating throughout the 2025 regular season and the playoffs. But those remarks have usually been followed by a fine from the league and criticism from fans on social media. Looking to avoid the same, Carrington expressed her need for a “burner” account on Thursday.

“I need a burner so bad so I can freely tweet my thoughts about this game w/o being called a hater cuzzzzzzzz mannnnn,” Carrington wrote.
DiJonai Carrington and the Lynx were eliminated from the playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury. Near the end of Game 3 of that series, Napheesa Collier suffered an ankle injury after getting the ball stolen from her by Alyssa Thomas.

The Lynx’s coach, Cheryl Reeve, was animated after the referee didn’t blow the whistle on what she believed was a foul. Her reaction and comments to the media after the matchup led to her suspension from Game 4, which Minnesota lost.

Shortly after, Carrington and Co. rallied behind Napheesa Collier as she read a scathing statement criticizing the league’s officiating and commissioner Cathy Engelbert during her exit interview.

“THANK YOU Minny”: DiJonai Carrington thanks the Minnesota Lynx teammates and fans in emotional post

DiJonai Carrington made 13 appearances for the Lynx last season, but that was enough to endear her to the fans, who showed her much support amid a difficult season, riddled with injury struggles.

On Saturday, Carrington shared images on Instagram with a lengthy message in the caption, expressing gratitude to her fans and teammates.

“THANK YOU Minny for embracing me in an unimaginable way!” Carrington wrote. “That first game at Target Center truly gave me chills feeling the immense love yall had for me. I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to help us finish the job💔 Thank you to my DiJonai Stans for ALWAYS having my back.”

Carrington played 31 games for the Dallas Wings and the Lynx in 2025, averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

