"I have an oufit for youuuu": Kate Martin catches stray from "vet" A'Ja Wilson upon Aces selection

Former Iowa Hawkeyes backup guard Kate Martin attended the 2024 WNBA Draft mainly to support her former teammate Caitlin Clark. While Clark, as expected, was named the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever, Martin’s landing spot remained a mystery. She looked a bit stunned when the Las Vegas Aces called her name as the 18th selection in the draft.

Martin, unlike many of the prospects, didn’t dress up, probably not expecting to go on stage. She seemed surprised when her name was called, and fans at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indiana were confused that she was too casually geared up.

Expand Tweet

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson couldn’t resist poking fun at her:

“Welcome @kate_martin22 !!! I have an outfit for youuuu”

Expand Tweet

Wilson, the unquestioned star of the defending champs, has already found a bit of chemistry going with the team’s incoming rookie.

She and the Aces’ other stars will not be disappointed, as Kate Martin might be the best fit for them. After playing backup to superstar Caitlin Clark for four years, she should immediately adapt to her role as part of the supporting cast.

With seasoned stars and veterans around her, Martin could see her game improve significantly. She was previously limited to corner shots and catch-and-shoot threes but expanded her game a bit more.

In her final season with the Hawkeyes, she averaged career-highs in points (13.1 PPG), rebounds (6.8 RPG) and shooting efficiency (50.7%).

A’ja Wilson and the Aces are expected to get a boost from Kate Martin and the other rookies

A’ja Wilson will head the Las Vegas Aces’ quest for a three-peat when the 2024 WNBA season opens.

Coach Becky Hammon still has Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Alysha Clark to help Wilson. However, they will need all the help they can get to go for a grand slam.

Dyaisha Fair, Kate Martin, Elizabeth Kitley and Angel Jackson are expected to strengthen the bench mob with their arrivals. In a season that's expected to be very competitive, the Aces will need an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Martin probably didn’t expect to be called up, which was the reason she wasn’t dressed up. But the Las Vegas Aces know what she can do to help A’ja Wilson sustain the team’s dominance in the WNBA.

