"I peeked in on last night" - Angel Reese's mom reveals secretly watching StudBudz's stream while praising WNBA stars' 'humor'

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, admitted that she partly watched StudBudz's livestream during the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities. In a tweet on Friday, Reese praised the humor of StudBudz's hosts, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.&quot;Btwn that spaces that I peeked in on last night(anonymously 🤣) &amp; Studbudz stream I hv not laughed this much in a minute. Turns out some of y'all have a good sense of humor 😂,&quot; Reese wrote.Reese is in Indianapolis for the All-Star weekend festivities. Her daughter will play in her second All-Star Game in two seasons. All-Star captain Napheesa Collier drafted Angel Reese as a reserve for her team.&quot;INDY I’m here #TeamCollier,&quot; Reese tweeted Friday.Several parts of Williams and Hiedeman's Twitch stream went viral on social media. Fans have lauded its entertaining content. Williams and Hiedeman, the Minnesota Lynx teammates, have pledged earlier this month that &quot;the camera is not stopping&quot; during the All-Star weekend. They have embarked on a 72-hour live stream to cover the entire weekend.The pair started the stream on Thursday as they covered the All-Star orange carpet media event. One of their first guests was WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who explained her outfit in the stream. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatisha Hiedeman says she 'can't afford' Angel ReeseDuring Friday's practice session ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game on Saturday, StudBudz's Natisha Hiedeman's interaction with Angel Reese was captured on the stream.An X user tweeted a clip of Hiedeman and Reese's chat at the sidelines on Friday. The Chicago Sky star jokingly asked a bag from Hiedeman, which prompted an admission from the Minnesota Lynx guard.&quot;I knew you was expensive. I can’t afford you,&quot; Hiedeman said.To which Reese replied:&quot;That's why you are not for me.&quot;Reese then walked away as Hiedemen shouted: &quot;Not yet.&quot;Hiedeman's StudBudz's co-host, Courtney Williams, will be also be part of Team Collier. Williams, 31, was named to her second All-Star selection. She is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 42.5% shooting (37.9% from 3-point range) for the league's best team, Lynx (20-4).