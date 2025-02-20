"I was pi***d" - A'ja Wilson reveals heated response to Olympian named after Michael Jordan being denied medal by questionable officiating

A'ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles are two of the biggest names in women's sports thanks to their excellence on the basketball court and in gymnastic competitions, respectively. Both athletes have bonded over their experiences, including representing the U.S. in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. While both athletes finished in medal-winning positions, only A'ja Wilson got hers.

Ad

A'ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, led Team USA to the gold medal in Paris, earning tournament MVP honors. Wilson adds the gold medal to her growing trophy case, joining her three MVP awards and two WNBA championships. Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles is one of the most successful gymnasts in America, boasting multiple Olympic gold medals as a part of the US women's gymnastics team.

In an interview with TIME, A'ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles spoke about the growth of women's sports as well as their individual success. The conversation shifted to Chiles' bronze medal being rescinded after the 2024 Olympics because of her team's late appeal on her floor routine score. Wilson was quick to defend Chiles and the situation she was going through.

Ad

Trending

When asked if Chiles deserves her medal, Wilson was quick to respond:

"Stop playing me. What kind of question is that? Yes. It's a no-brainer. And I was p*ssed. .. you worked your a*s off to get to that."

Wilson added that she has been in support of Chiles throughout the process, understanding her both as a fellow Olympian and a young woman:

Ad

"I really prayed, not only because you're my friend, but because I see you, I understand you, and it may look different because we're in different sports. ... but you're fully equipped, and God's gonna always have you no matter what."

The US gymnastics team has continued to fight for the bronze medal to be returned to Chiles. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the organization that handles such conflicts, hasn't completely moved on from the incident, making it possible for Chiles to eventually be given the bronze medal.

Ad

A'ja Wilson might have a loaded trophy case, but she continues to be hungry for more

A'ja Wilson has been one of the most dominant players in the WNBA since she entered the league back in 2018. The Las Vegas Aces were denied a three-peat last season, losing to the New York Liberty in the WNBA semifinals. Wilson mentioned to TIME that she was upset that she couldn't lead the Aces to another championship:

Ad

"Not getting the three-peat was hard. The regret is the hardest part that I've had to deal with in this offseason, because I'm like, 'What could I have done differently to get a different outcome?' When in reality, it just wasn't our time. And to see New York do it is like, Ah. But it's part of the game—it's the healthy balance that you’ve got to fight through.

The Aces were busy this offseason, bringing in WNBA star Jewell Loyd via trade as they prepare to compete for the 2025 WNBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback