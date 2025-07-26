"I have no problems coming off the bench" - DeWanna Bonner sets the record straight on acrimonious split with Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner's Indiana Fever journey came to an end far quicker than many would have expected. The six-time All-Star joined the Fever at the start of the season and was expected to help them make a deep playoff run this season.

However, in a drastic turn of events, the franchise waived her in June following her absence in five consecutive games. Bonner played a bench role in Stephanie White's Fever, and the community speculated that she was unhappy coming off the bench, which played a major part in her leaving the franchise.

The six-time All-Star participated in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, where she cleared the air surrounding the speculation about her bench role.

"That wasn’t ever the issue, that’s never been me,” she told AP. “I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don’t feel like I have that reputation."

DeWanna Bonner played a key part in helping the Fever rack up two in a five-game stretch without Caitlin Clark. On May 26, Clark was sidelined with a quadriceps injury and missed five straight games. She made her return in her team's 102-88 win against the Liberty on Jun. 14.

However, following Clark's return, DeWanna Bonner missed five straight games because of personal reasons. After the team's 94-86 win against the Storm on June 24, the Fever announced their decision to waive Bonner.

DeWanna Bonner is thrilled to be back with the Phoenix Mercury

After leaving the Fever, DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury, the Franchise that drafted her fifth in 2009. In her first 10 seasons in Phoenix, Bonner helped the Mercury win two WNBA championships.

"Getting back to Phoenix after so long, the love and the welcome that I had was very much needed and appreciated,” Bonner told AP. “Coming back to people that I know."

Later, the six-time All-Star highlighted that it was hard for her to recognize the Mercury's arena after being away for more than four years.

"I walk into the arena for game day and I had no idea where I was going, and it was crazy because I was there for 10 years every day,” she said. “Everything is different, but the fans are still the same, a couple people in the front office are the same."

Bonner will once again enter the Fever's home arena when the Mercury take on the Fever on July 30.

