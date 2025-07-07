"I said, Cathy who?": Courtney Williams reveals hilarious conversation with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after All-Star selection

Courtney Williams earned a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve spot following her impressive first half of the season. Williams’ hilarious recollection of the moment she got the news that has gone viral on social media.

Following the Minnesota Lynx’s 80-75 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Williams shared the story during an on-court interview, involving a call from an unknown number. The unexpected call was from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

“Cathy called me. I actually declined her phone call at first because I didn't have her number. But she called right back. She said, 'This is Cathy.' I said, 'Cathy who?' And she said, 'Man, I got some good news for you. You're an All-Star.'”

Williams revealed her reaction to the call, saying she instantly celebrated the news with her coach, Cheryl Reeve.

“Yeah, she turned me up. I was super hyped,” Williams said. “I was so excited to call Cheryl. I called Cheryl and we both was on the phone yelling, let's go.”

Courtney Williams was evidently extra motivated after her second career All-Star selection, putting up one of her best performances of the season just hours after receiving the news.

In the five-point win over Angel Reese and Co., Williams matched her season-high with 25 points, adding eight rebounds and six assists. The 31-year-old guard was also extremely efficient, recording 58.8/40/100 shooting splits while only committing two turnovers in 31 minutes.

Cheryl Reeve reacts to Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams being the only Lynx All-Stars

The Minnesota Lynx have dominated the first half of the 2025 WNBA season, winning 17 of their 19 games. Despite establishing themselves at the top of the league standings, only two players from the team have been named All-Stars.

While Napheesa Collier is named as one of the two captains, Courtney Williams is part of the 12-player reserve pool. In contrast, teams like the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm, who are significantly behind the Lynx in the standings, received three All-Star selections each.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her frustration during a post-game press conference.

“I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are All-Stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games,” Reeve complained. “There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically teams at the top get a minimum of three, often four.”

As the two All-Star captains, Caitlin Clark and Collier will select their teams on Tuesday from a pool that includes eight starters and 12 reserves. The highly anticipated All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

