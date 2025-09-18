  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • "I said what I said": COTY Natalie Nakase fined for bold comments on officials and remains unapologetic for her actions

"I said what I said": COTY Natalie Nakase fined for bold comments on officials and remains unapologetic for her actions

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:45 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
"I said what I said": COTY Natalie Nakase fined for bold comments on officials and remains unapologetic for her actions. [photo: Imagn]

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase slammed the referees officiating her team’s 101-72 Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. The newly-named WNBA Coach of the Year called out the referees for not giving her team a “fair” and “clean fight.” Nakase was reportedly fined for her postgame comments about the referees' handling of the game.

Ad

After the Valkyries' scrimmage on Tuesday, Nakase responded to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews when asked about the WNBA penalizing her.

"I said what I said. I'm always going to fight for my team when I feel that. The calls were the calls, and I got fined. So, you know, throwing in that donation, or whatever it is. So I paid for it, and I'm going to donate that. I heard it was a tax write-off."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Natalie Nakase named one play in particular that she said took the “aggression” out of her team. She mentioned an instance where forward Iliana Rupert received a foul while battling for a rebound. Golden State led 28-21 after one quarter before Minnesota won the next 10 minutes 26-12. According to Nakase, some of the fouls against the Valkyries allowed the Lynx to gain momentum and control of the game.

Natalie Nakase guides Golden State Valkyries to playoffs, first expansion team to make postseason

The Golden State Valkyries hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase to guide the team in its inaugural WNBA campaign. Despite reportedly missing out on key free agent targets like Kelsey Plum and Brionna Jones, Nakase helped build a roster that would turn heads.

Ad

The Valkyries wanted players with versatility with a “strong mix of leadership, defense and scoring ability.” They started the roster construction by grabbing seven international players from the expansion draft. Kayla Thornton, who suffered a season-ending injury, earned an All-Star selection. Veronica Burton won the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

With arguably no proven scorers, Natalie Nakase leaned on defense as the Valkyries’ calling card. The team finished with a 99.8 defensive rating, third-best in the WNBA. Only the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best record in the WNBA, and the third-seeded Atlanta Dream performed better.

Ad

Behind a stifling defense and balanced attack, the Valkyries ended the regular season with a 23-21 record for the No. 8 seed. They held off the LA Sparks (21-23) for the final playoff spot.

Natalie Nakase earned 53 first-placed votes to win the Coach of the Year Award over second-placer Karl Smesko of the Atlanta Dream.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications